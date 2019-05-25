Yelich first to 20 homers, Diamondbacks score 18 runs

Christian Yelich

Christian Yelich became the first MLB player to reach 20 home runs this season but the Milwaukee Brewers lost 6-4 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Brewers star Yelich sent a homer flying 366 feet in the third inning to reach the milestone on Friday – becoming the fastest player to 20 home runs, in terms of the number of games it took, since Josh Hamilton in 2012.

Despite the feat, Milwaukee fell to Philadelphia. The Phillies put up a run in the first, second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings to eventually triumph.

Bryce Harper brought in two runs and Andrew McCutchen went two for five at the plate with an RBI double.

.@ChristianYelich didn't hit home run #20 until August 20th last year. Today is May 24th. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/g16ubYLum9 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 25, 2019

Vince Velasquez was awarded the win after two innings of work. He allowed just one hit while striking out four. Hector Neris earned the save.

Brewers reliever Freddy Peralta was pegged with the loss after two innings where he gave three hits and two earned runs.

Story hammers 100th homer

Trevor Story crushed his 100th career home run as the Colorado Rockies beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-6. Story became the fastest shortstop in MLB history to the century mark after 448 – surpassing Alex Rodriguez, who needed 470 games.

Pete Alonso is having one heck of a rookie season. The New York Mets first baseman leads all first-year players in home runs (17), RBIs (38), total bases (108) and extra-base hits (27). Alonso was two for four on Friday, and smacked a 401-foot home run.

This nod goes to every Minnesota Twins player who helped the team reach 100 home runs. Minnesota joined the 1999 Seattle Mariners as the only teams in league history to hit 100-plus homers in their first 50 games of a season. Miguel Sano helped the Twins get to the triple-digit number against the Chicago White Sox as Minnesota won their MLB-leading 34th game with an 11-4 victory.

Pirates struggle at the plate

Three Pittsburgh Pirates went 0 for four at the plate in the team's 10-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gregory Polanco, Elias Diaz and Cole Tucker all struggled in during at-bats. Pittsburgh finished with seven hits, compared to Los Angeles' 13.

Jose Alvarado moved to 0-4 for the season after getting pegged with another loss. The Tampa Bay Rays righty spent just one inning toeing the rubber but allowed two hits and two earned runs that put the Cleveland Indians ahead 3-1.

Suarez settles score with Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds started their series against the Chicago Cubs with a 6-5 win after Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth.

Adeiny Hechavarria hit his first home run for the Mets. The opposite-field homer brought in three runs for the Mets, who lost to the Detroit Tigers 9-8.

Hech of a time for your 1st HR of the year. pic.twitter.com/Ht0jDvfSeA — MLB (@MLB) May 25, 2019

Friday's results

Cincinnati Reds 6-5 Chicago Cubs

Washington Nationals 12-10 Miami Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers 10-2 Pittsburgh Pirates

San Diego Padres 6-3 Toronto Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers 9-8 New York Mets

Cleveland Indians 3-1 Tampa Bay Rays

Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 Milwaukee Brewers

Minnesota Twins 11-4 Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros 4-3 Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals (postponed)

Atlanta Braves 5-2 St Louis Cardinals

Colorado Rockies 8-6 Baltimore Orioles

Oakland Athletics 6-2 Seattle Mariners

Texas Rangers 4-3 Los Angeles Angels

Arizona Diamondbacks 18-2 San Francisco Giants

Braves at Cardinals

The Braves will try and extend their win streak on Saturday. Atlanta already took game one against St Louis and will send Mike Soroka (5-1, 1.01 ERA) to the mound with the hope of holding the Cardinals to minimal hits. St Louis will counter with Dakota Hudson (3-3, 4.40).