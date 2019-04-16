Yelich powers Brewers to win over Cardinals

Christian Yelich

Christian Yelich almost single-handedly led the Milwaukee Brewers to their 10-7 win against the St Louis Cardinals.

Brewers star Yelich belted three homers and drove in seven runs at Miller Park on Monday. The seven RBIs tied the franchise record for the most in a single MLB game.

Yelich started his big game with a three-run shot in the second inning to help Milwaukee grab an early lead. He then followed with another three-run homer four innings later to put the Brewers in front again.

He capped off his team's scoring with a deep blast to left centerfield in the bottom of the eighth.

Paul Goldschmidt went two for three with two RBIs, two walks and two runs scored for the Cardinals in the losing effort.

Starters Dakota Hudson and Freddy Peralta both struggled in the game and neither made it out of the fourth inning.

Contreras helps Cubs

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras drove in three runs and scored another in his team's 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

Edwin Diaz picked up the save after he struck out all three batters he faced in the New York Mets' 7-6 extra inning victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

No relief for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox relievers Heath Hembree and Tyler Thornburg combined to allow four earned runs over their two-total innings of work against the Baltimore Orioles, who were 8-1 victors.

Brad Boxberger was charged with the loss for the Kansas City Royals after he surrendered two hits, a walk and two earned runs in one inning on the mound against the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox won 5-4.

Puig goes way back

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig blasted a two-run homer in his first at-bat back at Dodger Stadium, where his team lost 4-3 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Puig no longer your friend. pic.twitter.com/GjbM7gAYaW — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2019

Red Sox at Yankees

The best rivalry in baseball will be renewed on Tuesday but both teams enter the matchup struggling. The New York Yankees have dealt with injuries to multiple key players to start the season and have dropped five of their last six. Meanwhile, the Red Sox have bounced back a bit after opening 2019 with a 2-8 record.