10 best NBA players who changed their jersey number multiple times

NBA players have the opportunity to choose their jersey number every time they join a franchise. Usually, they carry this number to every team they play for and sometimes for the rest of their careers.

Still, a player can change their jersey number while still playing for a team. This change has to be made during the offseason and needs to be approved by the NBA

With that in mind, let's take a look at 10 best NBA players who changed their jersey numbers multiple times in their careers:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#10 - Moses Malone

Over a 20-year tenure, Moses Malone had an illustrious career winning the 1983 championship and the MVP award three times (1979, 1982, 1983).

He wore five different numbers (20, 24, 2, 4, 8) with the Stars, Spirits, Braves, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Bullets.

#9 - Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson had to change his number later in his career. After spending the first 10 seasons in the NBA with the Cincinnati Royals, he was traded to the Bucks, where he joined Jon McGlocklin, who used the number 14 jersey, so he changed to number 1.

#8 - Karl Malone

Karl Malone spent the first 18 seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz wearing number 32. He then joined the LA Lakers aiming to win his first NBA championship and changed his jersey number to 11, as the Lakers had already retired number 32 to honor Magic Johnson.

#7 - Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley wore the number 34 jersey during his first six years with the Philadelphia 76ers, but decided to change it to 32 during the 1991/92 season to honor Magic Johnson, who had been diagnosed with HIV.

He returned to 34 when he played for the Phoenix Suns, but he changed it to 4 when he joined the Houston Rockets.

#6 - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has worn the number 35 jersey to honor one of his basketball coaches throughout the majority of his career. He chose to change his jersey number to 7 with the Brooklyn Nets. But he switched back to 35 with the Suns.

#5 - Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade spent his career with the Miami Heat wearing number 3 and winning three NBA championships. He then had to change to number 9 when he joined the Clevelad Cavaliers as Isaiah Thomas wore number 3 during his time with Cavs. Wade wore number 9 during his stint with Team USA.

#4 - Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O'Neal wore number 32 with the Orlando Magic and changed to number 34 when he joined the LA Lakers, as the 17-time NBA champions had retired Magic Johnson's number 32.

He returned to number 32 with the Suns and Heat. He also wore 33 (Cleveland Cavaliers) and 36 (Boston Celtics) before retiring.

#3 - Kobe Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant's career started with the number 8 jersey. He wore it during his first three NBA hampionship runs (2000-02).

In 2004, he decided to change his jersey number to 24 and he kept it for the remainder of his career, winning two NBA championships (2009, 2010).

#2 - LeBron James

LeBron James wore 23 throughout his entire high school career and during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but since the Miami Heat had retired Michael Jordan’s jersey, he decided to wear number 6.

He wore number 6 with Team USA and will now return to number 23, after the NBA retired number 6 to honor the late Bill Russell.

#1 - Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan wore number 23 for the majority of his career, but he had to change his number twice. Back in 1990, Jordan’s 23 jersey was stolen and the team didn’t have any backups so he changed to 12.

Jordan turned to 45 when he came back from retirement in 1995, but he changed it back midseason to number 23.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)