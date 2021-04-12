10 players with the most dunks in the 2020-21 NBA season

Most offensive systems in the NBA are driven by the three-point shot, as most teams prefer to shoot a high number of three-pointers as opposed to mid-range shots. However, there are NBA players who can dominate the point and take high-percentage chances in the key.

NBA Season 2020-21: Ten players with the most dunks

In the 2020-21 NBA season, teams have had 60.7% two-point attempts, while the corresponding number from the 3P line is 39.3%. Only ten years ago, these percentages were 78% and 22%, respectively, which exemplifies how much the offensive schemes have changed in the last decade.

However, players like LeBron James or Zion Williamson can still dominate NBA games with their ability to physically impose themselves in the paint.

On that note, let's have a look at the ten players with the most dunks in the ongoing NBA season. Without further ado, let's get started.

#10 John Collins - 84

John Collins (#20) of the Atlanta Hawks

John Collins is an essential piece for the young, exciting Atlanta Hawks team. Even though there were rumors about a trade that would send him away from Atlanta, he has remained with the team.

Collins is averaging 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and a block per game in the 2020-21 NBA. He is a good offensive threat from all areas of the floor, as his shooting splits are 55/38/84. He has made 60 three-pointers in the 2020-21 NBA season and ranks 10th in the league for dunks (84).

#9 Mason Plumlee - 86

Mason Plumlee.

Mason Plumlee has played in 49 of 53 NBA games for the Detroit Pistons this season.

He's been a starter for a team that is really struggling and in last place in the Eastern Conference, but Plumlee has shown his ability to finish at the rim, producing 86 dunks.

The center is averaging ten points and nine rebounds per game this year. Due to his playing style, he has a high field-goal percentage (60%) because his shots are mostly inside the paint.

#8 Ivica Zubac - 95

Ivica Zubac (#40) of the LA Clippers.

Ivica Zubac is another center who takes advantage of his height and the playmaking abilities of his teammates to finish a lot of plays at the rim.

Zubac has scored 95 dunks in the 2020-21 NBA season, which is eighth-most by any player this campaign.

He has put up 8.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the LA Clippers this season, appearing in 54 games, making 15 starts.

#7 Zion Williamson - 98

Zion Williamson (#1) of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Zion Williamson has been one of the most impressive players in the paint this NBA season.

The New Orleans Pelicans' sophomore, who is already an All-Star, constantly imposes himself in the paint against any team and defender. He is seventh in the NBA for most dunks, with 98.

Williamson is averaging 26.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game and has made 62% of his field goals in the 2020-21 NBA season. He is likely to appear on this list for many years, as long as his athleticism remains elite.

#6 Montrezl Harrell - 101

Montrezl Harrell (#15) of the LA Lakers

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell is a player who can impose his will in the paint, and his energy is usually higher than that of his defenders.

Harrell has dunked 101 times in the current NBA season, and he usually takes two-point shots and makes them with consistency. He is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the LA Lakers with a 62.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is fourth-best in the league this season.

#5 Bam Adebayo - 101

Bam Adebayo (#13) of the Miami Heat.

Bam Adebayo is a versatile NBA player who is an essential piece in the Miami Heat's system. Adebayo is one of the team's best defenders, as he can compete against guards very well and is also a great rim protector.

At the offensive end, Adebayo knows how to use his 6' 9'' frame and score for his team. He is averaging 19 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

Adebayo usually does not shoot from the outside, but he scores consistently in the paint and has 101 dunks in the 2020-21 NBA season.

#4 DeAndre Jordan - 115

DeAndre Jordan (#6) of the Brooklyn Nets

DeAndre Jordan is not the same player he once was when he played with the LA Clippers. However, he remains a solid finisher around the rim and has taken advantage of the immense talent surrounding him at the Brooklyn Nets this NBA season.

Jordan has 115 dunks in the 2020-21 NBA season and is averaging 7.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game with a 76.8% field-goal percentage. However, Jordan's number might not improve in the rest of the season, as he seems to have fallen out of the Nets' rotation since LaMarcus Aldridge's arrival.

#3 Clint Capela - 125

Clint Capela (#15) of the Atlanta Hawks

Clint Capela is not only a strong candidate for the 2020-21 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, he is also a tremendous finisher around the rim and usually takes high-percentage shots close to the basket.

Capela has 125 dunks in 46 games in the 2020-21 NBA season. He is averaging 15.2 points and a league-leading 14.1 rebounds per game. Capela also ranks third in the league in blocks per game, with 2.3 per outing.

#2 Giannis Antetokounmpo - 133

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The reigning two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a fabulous offensive threat in the paint. He is usually unstoppable inside due to his size and athletic ability.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has 133 dunks in the current NBA season and is averaging 28.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, a steal and a block per game for the Milwaukee Bucks. Moreover, the Greek superstar has a 56% field-goal percentage and has made 51 three-pointers.

#1 Rudy Gobert - 175

Rudy Gobert (#27) of the Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert established the official NBA record for most dunks in a single season in the 2018-19 campaign, tallying 306 since the stat has been tracked from the 2000 season.

The Frenchman has also led the NBA in dunks in the last two season, and is leading again with 175 dunks this campaign.

Gobert, who is in the running for his third NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, is averaging 14.5 points, 13.4 rebounds (second in the NBA) and 2.8 blocks per game (second in the league).

