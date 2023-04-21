The LA Clippers will look to maintain their momentum and home-court advantage when they host the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

After winning the opening game on Sunday, the Clippers lost the second game, and the series is now tied (1-1). The series shifts to Los Angeles and whoever wins the third game will boost their chances of advancing.

The Suns list Cameron Payne as questionable with lower back soreness. Meanwhile, the Clippers will have their superstar duo unavailable, as Paul George hasn't played at all in the series, while Kawhi Leonard is out with a right knee sprain.

"Leonard aggravated knee in Game 1, played through it in Game 2 and is expected to be day-to-day ahead of Game 4 on Saturday, source tells ESPN. Injury isn't related to his previous ACL injury," Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted.

This is a major hurdle for the franchise, which will have to protect its home court without its two best players.

In 56 games this season, Paul George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists, on 45.7% shooting, including 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Kawhi Leonard was unstoppable in the first two games of the series. He scored 38 points in Game 1 and followed up with 31 in Game 2, helping his team take the upper hand.

"Making winning plays, getting deflections on balls, offensive rebounding, getting us into our sets – that is playoff basketball," Kawhi Leonard said after Game 1. "You might not have the best night shooting, but you've got to impact the game some type of way, and he did that tonight. Just got to do a better job defensively and see if they can miss."

LA Clippers need Russell Westbrook, role players to step up in a big way

The Clippers will need the rest of their players to step up in a big way. Russell Westbrook, who had 28 points on Tuesday and has played well in the series, will take over with Leonard and George out.

Coach Tyronn Lue will expect Norman Powell and Eric Gordon to step up, and the same goes for Terance Mann. With Kawhi Leonard averaging 34.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 6.0 apg in the series (on an impressive 60% from beyond the arc), the Clippers' backcourt line should be at its best in Game 3.

Fortunately for LA, its roster is deep, talented and well-coached and they are expected to put up a fight against Phoenix.

The Suns will look to reclaim the home-court advantage even though this is not a must-win game for them. However, they understand that a loss will make their playoff journey much tougher.

With one of the greatest starting fives in the history of the Suns franchise, Monty Williams knows that his team cannot fail this season, as Phoenix is a favorite to come out of the West and compete in the NBA Finals.

Devin Booker is averaging 32 ppg and 6 apg in the series and has a leading role alongside Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. The Suns are aware of how difficult the next two games will be, but with Kawhi Leonard out, they have a golden opportunity to win Game 3 and reclaim home-court advantage.

