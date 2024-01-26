3 active NBA players with longest consecutive 10+ points games streak ft. LeBron James

When it comes to NBA players with the most consecutive games with 10 or more points, LeBron James perhaps holds an unbeatable record. LeBron has not scored less than 10 points in any of his regular-season games since 2007.

Whether it is Michael Jordan winning championships or LeBron James reaching nine consecutive NBA Finals, it takes a different level of consistency to hold a record for long. Scoring 10 points in an NBA game is not difficult. However, to maintain it over the years in every single game is certainly not everyone's cup of tea.

Here is the list of active players with the most consecutive 10-point games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 active NBA players with most consecutive 10+ points games

#3 James Harden - 523 Games

James Harden is perhaps the greatest scorer in the modern NBA. He is among the players who have changed the league’s defense with his scoring ability and drawing fouls. It is not just the 10-point games he excels at. The Los Angeles Clippers star also has an impressive record in the league when it comes to 30 and 40-point games.

The 34-year-old is in the third spot for the most consecutive games behind LeBron and Kevin Durant. Harden has a total of 523 consecutive games with at least 10 points. It was in 2021 that his 10-point game streak got broken. In a game against the New York Knicks in April 2021, he scored 0 points.

This season, Harden is averaging 17.3 points, 8.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in 37 games.

#2 Kevin Durant - 562 Games

Kevin Durant is considered, by many, the greatest scorer the league has ever seen. In scoring terms, he is in the same league as Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The Phoenix Suns player is in the second spot in terms of players with the most consecutive games with at least 10 points. Durant has a total of 562 consecutive games in which he has scored at least 10 points.

He is in the 10th spot among players with the most points in NBA history. He has a total of 27,968 points and continues to pile up numbers despite being over 35 years of age. This season, Durant is averaging 29.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 37 games.

#1 LeBron James - 1191 Games

LeBron James has a total of 1191 consecutive games with at least 10 points. He has been holding the record for several years now and not a single player has even come close to The King. A streak that began in January 2007. Since then, LeBron James has never scored less than 10 points in an NBA regular season game.

He is the highest scorer in the league in terms of total points, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record last season. The LA Lakers superstar has a total of 39,643 points in the NBA, and he might touch the 40k mark in the 2023-24 season itself.

This season, the 39-year-old is averaging 24.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 7.2 rebounds in 40 games.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!