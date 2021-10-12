3 Brooklyn Nets bench players to watch out for in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets made a bunch of moves this offseason to bolster the big three of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The issue as of 10-11-2021 is if Kyrie Irving will play in half of the Brooklyn Nets' scheduled games. He has reiterated that he will remain unvaccinated, and as the season begins in a few weeks, it appears Kyrie Irving will sit out games played in New York and California. If that is the case, and Kyrie Irving doesn't play, the Brooklyn Nets' bench will be impacted. Who are the players that will step up in Kyrie Irving's potential absence for a team that will be much scrutinized in the 2021-22 NBA season?

The Brooklyn Nets

Heading into the season, the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites to play in the NBA Finals. The combination of three of the best players in the league - James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving - is just too much to discount and is the reason why the Brooklyn Nets will most likely not be stopped from advancing to the pinnacle of the NBA this season. Injuries have been the qualifying reason why the Brooklyn Nets haven't advanced to the NBA Finals, and Covid19 is now the biggest reason why any aspirations of completing a 2021-22 mission are in jeopardy.

Kyrie Irving and his playing status

With the recent news from Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash that Kyrie Irving will in fact sit out Brooklyn Nets home games, all NBA Finals talk has shifted to a moral conversation about the vaccinated vs. the unvaccinated. NBA fans and media want Kyrie Irving on the floor to witness his nightly greatness, so of course the words mentioned about Kyrie Irving will not be flattering. Whether Kyrie Irving stands his ground or gets a shot like Andrew Wiggins did apprehensively for the Golden State Warriors is a question that will be asked all season. That all being said, opportunities are available for bench players to get more burn on the floor.

#3 Patty Mills

The sharpshooter has made an impact wherever he goes. The 2nd round pick by the Portland Trailblazers in the 2009 NBA Draft is best known for his scoring and shooting off the bench for Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs. In his 10 NBA seasons, Patty Mills has averaged nine points mainly off the bench, is a career 43% shooter behind the arc, and with the Brooklyn Nets he will be a part of an explosive offense demoralizing teams in three point barrage waves. Mills will backup both guard slots, and if Irving doesn't play, will be on the floor a lot more this season and will be looked at as a steal.

#2 Cam Thomas

Another steal is Cam Thomas. In the Brooklyn Nets preseason win vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on October 3, Cam Thomas led the Brooklyn Nets - scoring 21 points on 7-14 shooting. Thomas has been talking to Kyrie Irving a lot and picking up any advice. It seems with Kyrie Irving out, Cam Thomas' accerlation into the NBA will be expedited. What he said of Irving after his performance vs. the Lakers: “Me and Kyrie have been talking a lot. I’ve been talking to him about little stuff. So I’m trying to take as much from him as I can, because it can help me in the long run, and he’s also willing to help so I appreciate that a lot.” The 6'5" shooting guard who was born in Japan, and entered the NBA by way of Oak Hill Academy in high school and LSU in college, is a sure scorer. The 27th pick in last year's draft was named co-MVP (Sacramento Kings Davion Mitchell) of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas for leading all players with 27 points a game. James Harden has stated that Cam Thomas is a better scorer than he was as a rookie, so don't be surprised if Cam Thomas is named All-Rookie and challenges for the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

#1 Nicolas Claxton

Nicolas Claxton is ready to break out in the NBA. It's noticeable in his movements on the floor; the ferociousness of his dunks; the desire to be great. The 2nd year center from Georgia was a Brooklyn Nets selection with the 31st pick in the 2019 draft. With the re-signing of LaMarcus Aldridge and the veteran spark of Blake Griffin, Claxton will have to perform when Steve Nash looks down the bench and calls his name. Claxton is a confident player whose skills are seamless in the current NBA: he can shoot it, rebound, defend and just get after it. Nick Claxton's potential in the NBA is limitless, and as Kyrie Irving sits, Nick Claxton's spot in the rotation gets more interesting. Nick Claxton will also be mentioned as a Most Improved Player candidate in the NBA this season.

