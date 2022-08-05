Create
3 NBA players who could win ROTY next season

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes
Jeff Carner
Modified Aug 05, 2022 05:19 AM IST

Every NBA season brings new excitement to fans. With under three months to go until the start of the season, it's time to make some early predictions.

The 2022 draft saw some big names entering the league. These players came from Duke, Gonzaga, Arizona and other NCAA basketball powerhouses.

Despite the amount of fresh talent entering the league, there can be only one winner of the Rookie of the Year award. It will be a tough race, but here are the three newcomers, in no particular order, who are poised to win it.

#1: Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

2022 Summer League: Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray
Power forward Keegan Murray was drafted fourth by the Sacramento Kings.

Murray had an impressive career at Iowa, where he played for two years. He played in 66 games for the Hawkeyes and averaged 23.5 points per game in his sophomore season. His career high was 37 points against Nebreska.

Murray played his first summer league game on July 2. He had an impressive outing against the Golden State Warriors, scoring 26 points and recording eight rebounds. He was named Summer League MVP due to his impressive shooting. Murray hit 50 percent of his shots and 40 percent from deep, averaging 23 points per game.

Iowa's Keegan Murray has been named MVP of the NBA Summer League.

#2: Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

2022 Summer League: Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr.
Jabari Smith Jr. was selected third in the draft by the Houston Rockets. He played for the Auburn Tigers. He made a lasting impact in one season with the Tigers, being named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year.

The power forward logged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Although he is relatively inexperienced, his impressive 3-point shooting could win him the ROTY trophy.

#3: Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero
Paolo Banchero was the first selection in the draft. The Orlando Magic, who went 22-60 last season, picked the power forward in the hopes that he will spark a turnaround for the franchise.

Banchero played just one season with Duke. Under the leadership of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, Banchero took Duke to the Final Four.

Final Four appearances in SEVEN STRAIGHT DECADES for Duke...unreal 🤯 #MarchMadness https://t.co/vgFlu85yGi

Although he was not the only reason for Duke's success, he was a large contributor. Banchero averaged 17.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 3.2 apg as the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year.

Rookie of the Year odds

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Four
Although these three are likely to win Rookie of the Year, they don't necessarily have the best odds. Here are the current betting lines for rookies:

Paolo Banchero (+330)

Chet Holmgren (+420)

Keegan Murray (+650)

Jabari Smith Jr. (+700)

Jaden Ivey (+800)

Bennedict Mathurin (+1200)

Odds provided by FanDuel.

