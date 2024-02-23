3 players in NBA history to record triple-double against every team ft. Nikola Jokic

Recording a triple-double in an NBA game is already a difficult task in itself. But to do it against every team (multiple times in some cases) in the league makes one a truly special kind of player.

In NBA history, only three players have accomplished the amazing feat of recording a triple-double against every team. Not surprisingly, all of them are inside the top five in the all-time triple-double list. They, too, have been rewarded MVP honors in their illustrious careers.

Here's a look at the three players who have recorded triple-doubles against every team in NBA history.

3 players to have a triple-double against every team in NBA history

#1. LeBron James (LA Lakers)

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James was the first player to record a triple-double against every team in the league. He completed it by posting 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in their, 112-107 victory over the OKC Thunder on Nov. 19, 2019.

At the time he scored the feat, he broke a tie at 29 with Russell Westbrook, who was then playing for the Houston Rockets.

James, a four-time NBA MVP, is currently fifth in the all-time triple-double list with 110 in 21 years in the NBA, which also seen him with stops in Cleveland and Miami.

In the ongoing season, "The King" has recorded three triple-doubles at the age of 39 for the LA Lakers (30-26), who are currently ninth in the Western Conference.

#2. Russell Westbrook (LA Clippers)

No sooner after LeBron James made history by becoming the first player to score a triple-double against every NBA team, Russell Westbrook joined him in the elite list.

He did it on Jan. 20, 2020, against his former teammates at OKC, recording 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for the Houston Rockets in a 112-107 loss.

Westbrook, who played for the Seattle Supersonics, OKC Thunder, Rockets, Washington Wizards, LA Lakers and now the LA Clippers, is a one-time league MVP (2017) who leads the all-time triple-double list with 198. His most against any team is 10, doing it over the Indiana Pacers.

This season with the LA Clippers, he has yet to record a triple-double as he has volunteered to play a role off the bench to give the team flexibility with the arrival of fellow All-Star James Harden.

#3. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was the latest addition to the exclusive group after he posted 21 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists in their 130-110 victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

The two-time league MVP has now taken his overall total to 121, fourth all-time. He is just trailing Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138).

In the ongoing season, he has recorded 15 triple-doubles, behind only the 18 by Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis.