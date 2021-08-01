3 players Sacramento Kings should trade for in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Sacramento Kings will go into the 2021-22 NBA season with an objective to make the postseason. The franchise will need to facilitate some major moves in order to achieve the intended target, as the roster still needs to improve.

NBA trade rumors indicate that the Sacramento Kings are expected to be active in the market, and on that note, here are three players they should target in the 2021 NBA offseason.

Three players the Sacramento Kings should make a move for ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

The Sacramento Kings struggled on the defensive side of the ball all of the 2020/21 season. They finished dead last in defensive rating, and head coach Luke Walton will want a couple of defensive mavericks on his team.

#3 - Jerami Grant, Power Forward

New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are likely headed for a rebuild, and Jerami Grant is a player who will be better off joining a win-now team who wants to be a part of the playoffs. Grant had a solid season with the Pistons, putting up 22.6 points and 4.8 rebounds on 36% shooting from distance.

Grant is a versatile player who can play at the 3 or the 4, and can also be used as a small-ball center in guard-heavy lineups. He has developed an outside shot in the last few years, and his scoring in the paint remains steady.

The Lakers and Kings could reportedly make a trade that would see Kyle Kuzma headed to Sacramento in exchange for Buddy Hield. Hield is a former client of Rob Pelinka’s, and Kuzma had his best seasons under Kings coach Luke Walton. https://t.co/6ZpHItRSJv — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) July 25, 2021

The biggest benefit of adding a player like Grant will be his work on the defensive end. Grant is capable of guarding positions 2-5, which will give Walton the flexibility to experiment with different lineups.

The Sacramento Kings reportedly acquired big man Tristan Thompson from the Boston Celtics on Friday in a three-team trade that also included the Atlanta Hawks. https://t.co/l3tWOpJ4Yq — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) July 31, 2021

Jerami Grant signed a three year, $60 million contract with the Pistons last offseason, which means the Sacramento Kings will owe close to $40 million for the next two years if they get him. They might have to depart with some considerable assets to land a player like Jerami Grant, but considering his profile and how desperately the Kings need a defensive wing, it might turn out to be worth it.

