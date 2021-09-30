3 things that LA Clippers need to do in Kawhi Leonard's absence to mount a playoff challenge in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Los Angeles Clippers are preparing for life without Kawhi Leonard. After their superstar forward suffered a partially torn ACL during the second-round of a playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Leonard is expected to be out for the foreseeable future. The good news for Los Angeles Clippers fans is that Kawhi signed a lengthy extension this year. The five-time all-star signed a four-year, $176 million contract this offseason, leading to the theory that Leonard will most likely remain with the Clippers for the remainder of his career. Taking part in the Clippers media day, Leonard gave us an update on his progress and why he chose to theoretically take less money to prioritize security with the Clippers.

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard on his 3+1 contract: “The best situation for me was to do a 1+1, opt out & then sign a long-term, 5-year deal… I wanted to secure some money & come back if I was able to this year. If I had took the 1+1, I probably would have not played to be cautious.” Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard on his 3+1 contract: “The best situation for me was to do a 1+1, opt out & then sign a long-term, 5-year deal… I wanted to secure some money & come back if I was able to this year. If I had took the 1+1, I probably would have not played to be cautious.” https://t.co/e5ONn89UZa

So What Does That Mean for the Los Angeles Clippers?

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Three

With Kawhi Leonard potentially expected to miss the majority, if not all, of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Clippers are going to have to get creative with their rotations. That could lead to head coach Tyronn Lue experimenting with a number of players in different situations. This Los Angeles Clippers team still has some intriguing pieces that they can move around. With a number of veterans that stepped up and look like important pieces for the team this year, it's going to be interesting to see if the Clippers can get a number of players to step up again with Leonard out. Let's take a look at what the goals should be for the Los Angeles Clippers this year moving forward.

#3 Develop the Youth

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six

While the Los Angeles Clippers didn't have a lot of room to aggressively pursue sizeable trades, they still did a great job of adding some intriguing talent to the roster. The goal this year should be to try to develop some of that young talent for the future. One underrated name to keep an eye on is 2021 NBA Draft selection Keon Johnson. The former Tennessee product is a sensational athlete who will be a bit raw offensively, but he has the potential to make an immediate impact as a defender. The big name here to keep an eye on is Terance Mann. After having himself a bit of a coming-out party in the NBA Playoffs, Mann now looks like a player who is poised to take another step forward in his development. If Mann can continue to take strides with his game, he could become a crucial part of this Clippers rotation.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar