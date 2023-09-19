3 reasons why Miami Heat might replicate 2023 playoff success without Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat surprised everyone last season when they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. The Heat were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and each of their series wins in the 2023 playoffs were considered upsets. However, the Denver Nuggets were just too loaded for them to beat.

Miami's hopes of repeating their success next season became brighter when the team was linked to Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard requested a trade out of the Blazers and his preferred destination is the Heat. If they could add a player like Lillard, the Heat have a great chance of making it back to the NBA Finals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lillard, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will certainly be a formidable trio but the Blazers are playing the long game. They are not in a rush to trade their greatest player ever and the Heat could end up with nothing if things don't fall into place for them.

Also Read: "Stephen A. be looking like a deacon" - Marcus Spears hilariously trolls Stephen A. Smith for claiming to be the best-dressed host on ESPN

3 reasons why the Miami Heat could repeat their success even without adding Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, the Miami Heat are not the only team interested in acquiring Damian Lillard. Several NBA teams have reportedly begun talking to other teams regarding Lillard so Miami might end up without a third superstar next season.

"The latest I’m hearing is that the Blazers have been talking to several teams, but I don't even know if that's the Blazers," Spears said. "But when you say several teams, that also suggests that they could be willing to send him to somewhere that’s not the Miami Heat, which is certainly very curious."

On that note, let's take at the three reasons why the Heat could replicate their success next season even if don't add Lillard.

Also Read: Despite decade-long rivalry, Shaquille O'Neal seemingly advocates for Dwight Howard's NBA return amid buzzing Warriors rumors

#3 Bam Adebayo will be a much better player

Bam Adebayo had a pretty good run in the playoffs but there was a glaring need for him to be a much better offensive player. Adebayo was aggressive but there were times he was missing easy shots near the basket. He likely used the offseason to improve his offensive game.

Abebayo is already among the best centers in the NBA and seems focused on winning the Defensive Player of the Year next season. If Bam can become a legitimate two-way threat for the Miami Heat, there's no question that they can duplicate their success.

Also Read: "New York was next" - Michael Jordan was 30 minutes away from leaving the Bulls to join the Knicks in 1996

#2 Miami Heat improved their depth

One of the reasons why the Miami Heat made it to the NBA Finals is due to their depth consisting of undrafted players such as Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson. Strus and Vincent already left in free agency but the Heat retooled and further improved their depth.

Even without Damian Lillard, they will have a healthy Tyler Herro on the lineup. Josh Richardson can replicate Strus and Vincent's production while Thomas Bryant will serve as the backup center. The Heat also added Jaime Jaquez Jr. who could contribute right away, and Nikola Jovic had a promising FIBA World Cup for Serbia.

Also Read: "Anything less than that is potentially bad" - Michael Jordan sounded the alarm on allowing 19-year-olds in the NBA 18 years ago

#1 Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler was the main reason why the Miami Heat made it to the NBA Finals last season. Butler carried the Heat to upset wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. He went cold against the Denver Nuggets but the Heat would not be there in the first place without him.

In an interview with Chinese Baller Vision earlier this summer, Butler explained why he remains a strong believer in the Heat. He expects them to have another successful season that will culminate with an NBA championship.

I believe that with all my heart, that we, I, will win a championship for the Heat because I don't plan on playing for another NBA team," Butler said. "I know that we are capable of doing this. I know that the team that Coach Pat (Riley) and Coach Spo (Erik Spoelstra) put around me and my teammates, we'll gonna be fine. We're always gonna have an opportunity. This year is our year."

Also Read: "They look like they stole that off Independence Day" - Stephen A. Smith slams Mexican government over alleged display of 'fake' alien bodies