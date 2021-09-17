3 reasons why Stephen Curry is a great ambassador for the NBA

The NBA has always been in good hands. From Bill Russell to Michael Jordan to LeBron James, the NBA has always had terrific players representing the league in the best possible manner.

The transition from every great player to the next great one, from generation to generation – be it from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Magic Johnson or from Kobe Bryant to LeBron – has always been seamless. The league has hardly ever experienced any significant void in finding a superstar player that represents everything good about the league.

But there are some stars who come preordained for the job. They combine the best of everything, representing the NBA in such a way that it blurs the boundaries between greatness on and off the court. They wear their stardom lightly, giving fans, across teams and outside of the sport, a feeling that they belong to each one of them.

Stephen Curry is the man of the moment for the NBA in this regard. He is the perfect embodiment of the faultless role model for the league. One could put forth a concrete argument that Curry’s own popularity reflects the NBA’s popularity.

Whether on the court or away from the hardwood, Curry’s admirers grow exponentially wherever he goes. Here are three such reasons then as to why Curry is the perfect brand ambassador for the NBA currently.

#1 Stephen Curry has got game

Stephen Curry shows off his two MVP trophies

It goes without saying that Stephen Curry is a great player. That is the most basic requirement to represent the league. You cannot be anything less than the best to be the league’s poster boy across the globe. From winning two league MVPs to winning three NBA championships, Curry has also shown that he is capable of achieving both at personal and team levels.

But Stephen Curry is also unique. He's not Kobe Bryant following in Michael Jordan’s shadow. He has changed the way kids dream about the game of basketball across the world. Because of his success with shooting the three-ball, Curry has given hope to millions, not necessarily endowed with height or superhuman athleticism, that they too can play this game of giants.

Stephen Curry has gone where few others have gone before him. He is the only player to cross 400 three-pointers in a single NBA season. Not only does he sit within reach of shattering Ray Allen’s mark of most career three-pointers by an NBA player, but there is also a good chance that Stephen Curry will likely broach the career 4,000 threes mark, an unthinkable milestone for the best three-point shooters even today.

