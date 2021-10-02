3 reasons why Zion Williamson probably won't win an NBA title with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans have not won an NBA championship title since its creation. Belonging to the Western Conference Southwest Division, the Pelicans have won the division championship once in 2008.

For the Pelicans, winning an NBA championship is not entirely an impossibility, but others would consider it to be a tall tale. Zion Williamson might never get to win a title with the Pelicans and here are three reasons why.

Three reasons why Zion Williamson probably won't win an NBA title with the New Orleans Pelicans

#1 No supporting cast

Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans in action against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Moda Center on March 18, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.

Zion Williamson is a key player for New Orleans, leading the team in points and field goals in the 2020-21 NBA season. But even Michael Jordan needs his Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Horace Grant. While Brandon Ingram is also a good lad with immense talent, he is not just on the same level as Williamson.

StatMuse @statmuse Brandon Ingram is NBA's Most Improved Player.



Last season:

18.3 PPG

5.1 RPG

3.0 APG

31 3PM



This season:

23.8 PPG

6.1 RPG

4.2 APG

150 3PM Brandon Ingram is NBA's Most Improved Player.



Last season:

18.3 PPG

5.1 RPG

3.0 APG

31 3PM



This season:

23.8 PPG

6.1 RPG

4.2 APG

150 3PM https://t.co/9M1bN5QUyy

Ingram's debut season in the NBA saw him average 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, having appeared in 71 games for the Lakers. That doesn't translate to star power, but Ingram has been consistent with his growth over time and was named the 2019-20 Most Improved Player of the Year after making the All-Star team with an average of 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in 62 appearances.

If Williamson is to win the championship with the Pelicans, they will need to build a formidable team around him by attracting him star powers to support him.

