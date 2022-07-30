3 teams that will want to reach the 2023 NBA playoffs after a disappointing 2021/22 campaign

As we reach the halfway point of the NBA offseason, several roster and coaching changes have already taken place in the league.

As teams work towards completing their rosters ahead of the upcoming season, the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trade sagas are hogging the spotlight.

However, there are already three teams that have their sights set on making their return to the NBA playoffs in 2023.

The three teams are the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Let's have a look at them individually:

#3 Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers had a disappointing campaign last season. With Kawhi Leonard out with an ACL injury and Paul George missing several games as well, the Clippers struggled for the majority of the regular season.

Even though they reached the play-in tournament, they eventually lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans and got eliminated.

This year, though, things are set to be completely different. Leonard and George return to the lineup to headline a deep and talented roster.

The addition of John Wall brings some All-Star power to the team’s second unit, while the 31-year-old guard seeks a major comeback in his career.

The Clippers kept their core together this offseason by re-signing Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac, while Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard will have key roles as well.

Under experienced head coach Tyronn Lue, the Clippers will aim for a return to the postseason and an NBA championship run.

#2 New York Knicks

Like the Clippers, the New York Knicks failed to make it to the NBA playoffs last season. As a result, they hit free agency, aiming to land a star or two and bolster their roster.

On Day 1 of free agency, the Knicks signed Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104M contract, making him their floor general for the foreseeable future.

The Knicks want to pair the young star guard with Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell. Talks between the two sides remain ongoing and Mitchell prefers to move to New York and play for his hometown.

Despite the Jazz’s high trade demands, the Knicks remain the favorites to land the 25-year-old All-Star guard. If that happens, they will automatically become an NBA title contender in the Eastern Conference.

The franchise has also brought big man Mitchell Robinson back, while the roster includes young stars RJ Barrett and Julius Randle.

After a season with ups and downs, the franchise expects Randle (20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year) to be more consistent on both ends.

If that happens, New York will have its own Big Three version of Randle, Brunson and Mitchell (if he joins the team).

Even if Mitchell doesn’t play for his hometown, though, the Knicks have the roster to return to the NBA postseason and aim for a deep playoff run.

#1 Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers were another team that failed to reach the NBA playoffs last season.

Despite an impressive campaign for the majority of the regular season, a series of unfortunate results brought the Cavs to the play-in tournament spot, where they eventually lost to the Atlanta Hawks and got eliminated.

Next season, they want to be consistent for the entire regular season and make their return to the NBA playoffs.

With Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley leading the way, Cleveland has its sights set on a deep playoff run next season.

“I think we can get even better. I think we can make it to the Eastern Conference Finals next year for sure. We’re coming back with a chip on our shoulder."

"We’re a young team. Like you said, we battled through a lot of adversity this season. So, it was cool just being there, but we're not satisfied. We're all in. We're all ready to rock and roll,” Garland said, via Jonathan Sherman of Cavaliers Nation.

Garland, who had a breakout year, averaging 21.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists, signed a massive five-year, $193M extension with the Cavs in early July, which will keep him with the team through 2028.

