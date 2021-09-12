3 Things Lonzo Ball should look to improve upon in the 2021-22 NBA season

Lonzo Ball finished the fourth season of his NBA career, and the 2020-21 campaign was definitely his best so far. With the New Orleans Pelicans, Ball showed great progression in his game in several areas and entered the 2021 NBA Free Agency as a player of high value, especially at the point guard position.

After being selected with the second pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, Lonzo Ball's game did not really develop in his first couple of seasons. There were some glaring issues that ultimately made the LA Lakers include him in the deal that sent Anthony Davis from New Orleans to Staples Center.

Three areas Lonzo Ball needs to continue improving heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

His three-point shooting from college (41.2%) did not translate to the three-point line in the NBA during Lonzo Ball's first two seasons (31.5%). In a league driven by three-point shots, Ball's shooting form was definitely hindering his ability to impact an NBA game.

Now, he seems like a new player, and his 2020-21 NBA season earned him a four-year, $85-million deal in a sign-and-trade to the Chicago Bulls. Ball is expected to start off the Bulls' offense in the 2021-22 NBA season and set up the likes of Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan, while also providing intense defense.

Still, the 23-year-old guard will need to continue to develop as an NBA player, and his new contract definitely puts pressure on him to continue performing at a high level, whether it is in a contract year or not.

In this article, we will give you three areas in which Lonzo Ball must work, or continue to work, on in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 He has to finally unlock his defensive potential

Lonzo Ball defends Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lonzo Ball has been an alert defender throughout his NBA career. The defensive end has never been an issue for him in the league, as he's often delivered for his team while guarding the rival's best scoring guard.

Ball has often been recognized for his defense while describing the flaws in his offensive game, especially in his first couple of years in the NBA. While his defense is definitely more than adequate, he has nothing to show for in terms of accolades. Unlocking his defensive potential will bring success to his Chicago Bulls quite often, while also producing recognition for him around the league, surely in terms of All-Defensive selections.

Ball had a 113 Defensive Rating last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, a unit that simply struggled defensively (22nd in the NBA in Defensive Rating last year). Although the Chicago Bulls did not make the NBA Playoffs last year, the team was 11th in Defensive Rating, and the defense could take a new step with Lonzo Ball leading it.

#2 Lonzo Ball's three-point shooting has to remain good enough for a guard

Lonzo Ball shoots the ball.

As mentioned before, Lonzo Ball's three-point shooting from college did not translate well enough in the NBA in the first couple of seasons of his NBA career. However, he has been efficient from deep since getting traded by the LA Lakers, and made 37.6% of his three-point shots in two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans.

To remain a solid threat on the offensive end with his passing and other skills, Ball must remain as a solid shooter from distance to give effectiveness to Billy Donovan's offense any time he's asked to be aggressive with his own scoring game.

Last season, Lonzo Ball made a career-high 172 three-point shots, and he had a 37.8% efficiency from beyond the arc. He attempted 700 field goals last year, and 455 were three-pointers.

His playmaking abilities have been good in the NBA, but if he manages to remain a consistent shooter, all aspects of his offensive game will evolve.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar