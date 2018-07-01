Lebron James' 3 unbreakable NBA records

Lebron James is arguably the greatest NBA player of his era. Ever since he was in High School, he programmed himself to be the greatest. He is also the only contender to possibly dethrone the legend Michael Jordan as the G.O.A.T.

While he decided which team to join in the next season, here's a look at the 3 near-unbreakable NBA records that Lebron James holds.

2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

1.Triple-Double Average in NBA Finals - Lebron James is the first and only player to average Triple Double in NBA Finals. He averaged an insane 33.6-12-10 during the 2016-17 NBA Finals. Add this to almost 1.4 steals and 1 block per match, and calling him dominant would be a massive understatement.

2. 4 NBA Finals with 2 different teams - Lebron James the only player in the history of the NBA to reach 4 NBA Finals with two different teams i.e. Miami Heat (4 times, 2010-11 to '13-'14) and Cleveland Cavaliers (5 times, 2006-07 & 2014-15 to 2017-18). Out of the 9 appearances, Lebron James won the NBA Championship thrice (twice with Miami and once with the Cavaliers). Oh, if he joins an Eastern team this season, he could probably be in line to achieve something unprecedented; 4 NBA Finals with 3 different teams. But, he might just join the Lakers so we have to wait for this one.

Miami Heat v Charlotte Bobcats - Game Three

3. Youngest to 1,000, 2,000 and all the way up to 31,000 points - Lebron James is the definition of consistency. He was drafted straight out of High-School, had the built of a seasoned pro and always had his sights on dethroning Michael Jordan. Lebron James is 33 now and if he keeps up his average of over 2,000 points per season for the next 3-4 years, he might just end up being the NBA all-time scorer quicker than anyone could have thought of.