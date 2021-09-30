3 ways in which LA Clippers can line up without Kawhi Leonard in the 2021-22 NBA season

Losing one of the best players in the entire NBA to injury is never an easy situation for teams to navigate, but that's where the LA Clippers find themselves this year. Kawhi Leonard suffered a partially torn ACL in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns and is out indefinitely for the 2021-22 season.

He hopes to return at some point, but will need time to fully return to his pre-injury form in time for a potential playoff run with the LA Clippers. In the meantime, the Clippers will have to make their dues without their best player.

Their primary offseason changes include adding Eric Bledsoe and Justice Winslow while losing Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondon to other Western Conference opponents. Beverley for Bledsoe makes sense when you consider Kawhi Leonard's injury, causing a new need for additional creation on the LA Clippers roster.

Paul George will have to notably step up in the absence of Leonard, and we have seen George have MVP caliber seasons in recent history. Everyone on the LA Clippers roster will need to up their contributions with their best player sidelinded.

Considering the absence of Kawhi Leonard, here are three lineups we could see without him in the 2021-22 season.

#3 Offensive Versatility

Phoenix Suns v LA Clippers - Game Six

Versatility has been the name of the game for the LA Clippers on both ends of the floor for a few years now, representative of Kawhi Leonard, but not limited to him. When focused on offensive versatility, one lineup could be: Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Paul George, Marcus Morris, and Serge Ibaka.

Reggie Jackson's yearly total for the LA Clippers in 2020-21 didn't exactly jump off the page with an average of 10.7 points and 3.1 assists on a nightly basis. His shooting percentages of 45.0 from the field, 43.3 from three and 81.7 from the free throw line do show a reputably efficient season, however, and the playoffs are where he shined.

In 19 playoffs games for the 2020-21 LA Clippers, Reggie Jackson averaged 17.8 points while still remaining his efficient self - 48.4/40.8/87.8 shooting splits. In the absence of Kawhi's scoring input, I would expect Jackson to shoulder a larger offensive responsibility this upcoming season.

Luke Kennard has disappointed so far for the LA Clippers, but can shoot, dribble, and pass at an above-average level. We all know what Paul George brings to the table, and Marcus Morris has cemented himself as a high-level pull-up shooter with space creation ability.

Serge Ibaka over Ivica Zubac was the decision primarily for the spacing advantage Ibaka holds, converting 33.9 percent of his threes last season for the LA Clippers.

