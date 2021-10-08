3 weaknesses of the LA Clippers that can be used against them in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Los Angeles Clippers look set to build off an impressive playoff performance during the previous season. It was one that saw the Clippers make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Phoenix Suns. All things considered, this Clippers roster looks to have the potential to be a contender again in their pursuit of an NBA Championship. But there's just one problem that the Clippers are going to have to deal with.

It was announced that superstar Kawhi Leonard is potentially going to miss the majority, if not all, of the upcoming season. Leonard underwent an operation during the offseason to have this partially torn ACL repaired. With Leonard expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future, this Clippers roster is going to have to step up and come together if they want to have a chance to make an extended run in the Playoffs. After an offseason of some strategic moves and additions, they have the chance to still be a tough team to deal with on any given night.

What Weaknesses do the Clippers need to Worry About?

Can Paul George carry the Clippers this year?

The rest of this roster is going to have some questions that need to be answered moving forward. There are still some notable weaknesses that the Clippers are going to have to figure out if they don't want to be at a possible disadvantage against other teams. While the team does have an intriguing number of veteran assets, including Paul George, they are still going to have to figure out their rotations for the upcoming year. Let's take a look at some potential weaknesses that the Clippers are going to need to address for the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 Size on the Court

The Clippers are going to have some questions when it comes to their rotations. With Kawhi Leonard expected to miss the majority of the year, the Clippers are now missing some size on the court. After usually having two players on the wings in Paul George and Kawhi who are both listed around 6'8", the Clippers are now expected to replace Leonard with Eric Bledsoe (6'1"). Needless to say, that will be a big difference on the defensive side of the ball. One of the most important areas the Clippers will need to figure out is the frontcourt depth. As of now, it looks as if Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac will be slotted as the starting 4 and 5. Beyond that, the major depth piece down low is Serge Ibaka, who is still recovering from an injury-plagued previous season. If Ibaka can't remain healthy, the Clippers could be forced to spend a serious amount of time with smaller lineups.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar