3 X-Factor players to watch out for the LA Clippers in the 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Clippers still have dreams of emerging from the NBA's Western Conference this season, despite Kawhi Leonard's extended absence. Leonard suffered a partially torn ACL in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals last season and is expected to be sidelined for a large majority of the season.

While he may return in time for the postseason, time will be needed to return to his previous form. Meanwhile, the current roster will need to find ways to make up for his missed production. No player will be able to do that on their own, as it requires bits and pieces from a handful of contributors.

Paul George could return to his MVP-caliber form, Marcus Morris could shoulder more offensive responsibility, Serge Ibaka could bounce back from health issues last season, or maybe there are some unexpected youth contributors.

With how competitive the Western Conference is in the NBA, the LA Clippers will need at least one (if not more) of their X-Factors to step up.

Here are three players I see as those unknowns for the LA Clippers

#3 Terance Mann

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Clippers

In his second season in the NBA, Terance Mann broke into the LA Clippers rotation. He averaged 18.9 minutes per night throughout 67 total games played last season and seemed very aware that someone needed to step up in Kawhi's absence last postseason.

Most probably remember Mann's 39 point outburst in Game Seven of the Western Conference Semifinals just one game after Leonard went down. Without Mann, the LA Clippers would not have made it to the next round. His seven of 10 made threes that night was the clear outlier, though, as he subsequently averaged just 8.3 points per game.

With another season under his belt and more earned trust from the coaching staff, Terance Man could be due for a breakout season. His emergence would ease the burden on the rest of the LA Clippers roster.

