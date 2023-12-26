4 NBA contracts with the most bizarre clauses ft. Zion Williamson and Michael Jordan

A player’s NBA contract is more than just about the duration, salary, and option type. These are simply the main factors that fans usually focus on, but many other aspects affect the terms and conditions of the deal, and it also highlights how a team can protect itself in case of any untoward events.

A contract can also determine other bonuses that a player could earn. For example, some players can earn an incentive if they make the All-Star team or if they can achieve a particular stat during a specified period.

However, some contracts can also contain some unique or strange stipulations. There have been more than a few throughout the league's history, but here are four of the strangest clauses to be included in a player's contract.

4 bizarre NBA contract stipulations

#1 Steve Novak

Steve Novak-New York Knicks

Many New York Knicks fans can easily recognize Steve Novak. He is one of the best shooters ever to don the Knicks jersey and has helped them to win plenty of games.

Due to his contributions, the Knicks wanted to keep him active, so they added a clause to his contract that kept him from owning a dog. Novak loved them but was allergic, and the team wanted to ensure he'd always be ready to play when they called his number. If he ever violated the clause and got a dog, he would have to pay a $100,000 fine to an animal charity.

#2 Zion Williamson

Zion Williamon-New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson could potentially have a great career. Unfortunately, he has missed way too many games to be considered an NBA superstar right now. Aside from this, he appears to have also struggled with weight management.

To protect themselves from Williamson possibly not working out for them, the New Orleans Pelicans have added some clauses to his NBA contract that lower his guaranteed income. He will lose money if he exceeds a certain weight limit or plays fewer games. To be specific, Williamson's weight and body fat percentage must be less than 295 pounds combined.

#3 Bill Walton

NBA Legend Bill Walton

Bill Walton is a huge fan of Bruce Springsteen and ensured that his NBA contract would include a stipulation that would allow him to see the singer-songwriter.

In 1979, he had a clause in his NBA contract that stated the team would help him acquire the tickets but that he would pay for them himself, this is despite the fact that he could have had the team buy the tickets for him as well.

Walton got tickets for seven Springsteen concerts that year, and he was excused to go see them all.

#4 Michael Jordan

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan remains to be considered as the NBA's GOAT by many, even tho he retired in 2003. Of course, being regarded as the greatest of all time was not something he stumbled upon. He worked hard to play at that level, and that love for the game allowed him to win all the accolades and championships he did.

Basketball was his passion and he wanted to play it anytime, anywhere. Unlike most NBA players who had a clause in their contract that prevented them from playing outside the league, Jordan had a special clause that gave him the freedom to play whenever he wished.