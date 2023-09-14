5 former NBA players who are now coaches

NBA players consider their post-retirement life once their career reaches its final stages. Some take up coaching or become TV analysts, while others move on from basketball and follow a different path.

Many players have decided to become coaches after retiring. Not all have succeeded in such a challenging environment as the NBA.

In this article, we look at five former players who are now coaching in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 NBA players who followed a coaching career after retirement

#5 - Willie Green (New Orleans Pelicans)

Willie Green spent 12 years as a player in the NBA, half of it with the Philadelphia 76ers (2003-2010). He also played for the Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans (then Hornets), Los Angeles Clippers, and Orlando Magic but was never an All-Star player.

After his retirement, he spent five years as an assistant for the Golden State Warriors (2016-2019) and Phoenix Suns (2019-2021) before taking over the Pelicans.

Green led New Orleans to its first playoff appearance in four years in 2022, while they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2023 play-in tournament and missed the postseason.

#4 - Chauncey Billups (Portland Trail Blazers)

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

One of the best point guards of his generation, Chauncey Billups, spent 17 years in the NBA. He played for seven teams (Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Detroit Pistons) and won the championship and Finals MVP in 2004.

He became an All-Star five straight times and was named to an All-NBA team thrice.

As a coach, he was an assistant with the Clippers (2019-2021) before taking over Portland. Under Billups, the Blazers have missed the postseason in consecutive years.

#3 - Jason Kidd (Dallas Mavericks)

Like Billups, Jason Kidd was one of the best point guards of his generation, and he retired as one of the assists leaders of all time.

He won the championship in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks. The 10-time All-Star also played for the New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, and New York Knicks.

The Hall of Famer started his coaching career with the Brooklyn Nets and then moved to the Milwaukee Bucks. He was an assistant with the Lakers from 2019 to 2021. He was hired as the head coach of Dallas in 2021.

#2 - Ty Lue (Los Angeles Clippers)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Ty Lue spent 11 years in the NBA as a player, mainly on a bench role. He played for the Lakers, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Hawks, Mavs, and Bucks and won the championship in consecutive years (2000, 2001).

After retirement, he spent five years as an assistant coach (2011-2016). He became the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and led them to the first-ever championship in the same year.

He then joined the Clippers as an assistant in 2019 before replacing Doc Rivers as head coach in 2020.

#1 - Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors)

World Cup US Canada Basketball

Steve Kerr has been the most successful coach in the NBA over the past decade, with six finals appearances and four championships. He has also been named Coach of the Year in 2016.

As a player, he spent his 15-year career for the Suns, Cavs, Magic, San Antonio Spurs, and Chicago Bulls, winning five titles while playing alongside Michael Jordan with the Bulls in the 1990s.