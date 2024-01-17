5 guards Lakers should target ahead of NBA Trade Deadline ft. Dejounte Murray & more

The LA Lakers are not having the season they had anticipated in the offseason. What was thought before as the team with the best offseason form, the Lakers haven’t been able to translate that in their regular-season performances so far.

Amidst the failing LA Lakers season, the need for correction and change has been a big talk about the team. Earlier they were considered one of the favorite suitors of Zach LaVine. However, considering what they had to give up, the 17x NBA champions dropped the idea to trade for LaVine.

After LaVine, several players, especially guards have been rumored to be on their target list, and one of the biggest names is Dejounte Murray, the All-Star caliber guard from the Atlanta Hawks.

Here are the top five guards that the LA Lakers should target ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline:

5 guards Lakers should target ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

#5. Zach LaVine

Among all the guards that the LA Lakers have been keeping an eye on, Zach LaVine has the least possibility of landing in Los Angeles. The primary reason for the unlikeliness of his trade is his massive five-year, $140 million deal.

LaVine is only in the second year of his deal and the Lakers will have to give up so many pieces to land LaVine. So far it is unlikely that the LA Lakers would pursue the trade, however, if the Lakers continue with their slump in the season, Rob Pelinka might have to pick the phone to Chicago.

#4. Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon is perhaps the most underrated trade target for the LA Lakers this season. He can be one of the players who can exponentially help the Lakers’ bench production by leading the second group on the floor.

Brogdon is playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, a team seemingly not going anywhere this season. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year would very well want to get on a team where he can have a chance to make it to the playoffs.

This season, Brogdon is averaging 14.7 ppg while shooting 43.2% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc.

#3. Terry Rozier

Amidst the trade rumors involving Zach LaVine and other guards, one of the names related to the LA Lakers is Terry Rozier. There has also been news that the LA Lakers are eyeing a guard with quick feet.

Rozier can provide the LA Lakers with reliable 3-point shooting as well as a guard with quick feet who can score on his own. He is a certified scorer and perhaps an easy target for the Lakers to get.

Terry is averaging 24.3 points per game on 46.3% shooting, 3.8 boards and 7.0 assists.

#2. Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic could solve a big part of the LA Lakers' problem – shooting. He is easily one of the best 3-point shooters in the league and certainly on the Atlanta Hawks team.

He is only behind Lauri Markkanen and Klay Thompson when it comes to catch-and-shoot jumpers. He could be an immense help on the roster, spending his time with the starting as well as the second team.

However, acquiring him wouldn’t be that easy for the LA Lakers. Bogdanovic has an annual salary of $18.7 million. Since the Lakers do not want to trade away their good assets, it would be difficult for the Lakers to acquire him that easily, considering they are also eyeing his teammate Dejounte Murray.

#1. Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray is perhaps the hottest player in the LA Lakers trade news. Even reports suggest that the Hawks are trying to move Murray before the trade deadline ends. However, acquiring Murray won't be that easy for the Purple and Gold.

Acquiring Murray would mean that the LA Lakers would have to include at least either Austin Reaves or Rui Hachumura to keep the Hawks interested in the trade. Along with that, they would also have to include DeAngelo Russell or Gabe Vincent in the trade.

Murray can play both with and without the ball in his hand and is an excellent 3-point shooter that would be an addition to them. Moreover, he can help the LA Lakers on defense with his 6-foot-10 wingspan.

