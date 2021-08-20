5 keys to the Brooklyn Nets' title hopes in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets had a far from ideal end to the 2020-21 NBA season, crashing out of the playoffs in the second round. A major reason behind the Nets losing to eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks were injuries to James Harden and Kyrie Irving, and the Nets will now mount another title charge in the forthcoming season.

Five factors that will determine whether the Brooklyn Nets win the 2021-22 NBA championship

The Brooklyn Nets have arguably the best roster in the NBA, with only the likes of the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks matching up with them in terms of star power. The 'Big 3' of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden are expected to deliver the Brooklyn Nets' first ring this year, and here are five factors that will determine whether they will be able to do so -

#5 - Brooklyn Nets will have to pull their socks up on defense

The Brooklyn Nets have ample firepower on the offensive end, but it's their defense that will concern the Nets' fans going into the new season. None of Durant, Harden, or Irving are exemplary defenders, which will mean the role players will have to step up on the defensive side of the ball.

Shams Charania in Stadium video says that among Kyle Korver's priorities is helping Nets bigs at the line. Last year, DJ shot 50%, Clax 48% and Sharpe 51% at North Carolina. https://t.co/S8ralvB75O — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) August 20, 2021

Bruce Brown, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton played some solid defense in the two playoff series the Brooklyn Nets are likely to reprise their off-the-ball roles this year as well. DeAndre Jordan is also expected to get major minutes in center position, and head coach Steve Nash will hope the quartet can provide some key minutes as specialist defensive players.

#4 - The Brooklyn Nets will need offensive support from their bench

The whole idea of having three offensively elite players on the roster is to rely less on fringe players, but with the intensity of the league these days, it is difficult to be healthy for the entirety of the campaign. The 'Big 3' will either need rest or might get injured at some juncture of the season, which means the bench will have to step up in their absence.

You got Kyrie Irving and James Harden, and you got Patty Mills and Cam Thomas off the bench? That’s tough, Brooklyn. That’s tough. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) August 16, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets have added veteran guard Patty Mills to the mix this offseason on a team-friendly contract, and he is likely going to be the team's, sixth man. Mills is a prolific shooter and serviceable playmaker and will have to provide the Nets with healthy offensive production off the bench.

