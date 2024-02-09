5 landing spots for free agent Spencer Dinwiddie after Raptors waive him following Nets trade

Spencer Dinwiddie was bought out by the Toronto Raptors on Thursday after the team acquired him in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the day. Toronto sent Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young to Brooklyn in return for Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie was set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. However, the Raptors waived him off to avoid a $1.5 million bonus that he would have received for games played. Now, Toronto has two vacant roster spots.

Earlier, before the trade was pulled, several teams were looking to make a trade for Dinwiddie. He's a free agent, and several teams, including the LA Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, are reportedly interested in signing him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Here are five teams that could be the perfect landing spot for Spencer Dinwiddie.

5 landing spots for free agent Spencer Dinwiddie after Raptors waived him

#1, LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have been one of the worst teams in bench-scoring points this season, and Spencer Dinwiddie can solve a lot of those problems.

The Lakers are 14th on defense and 20th in the offensive ratings, and both ends need to be addressed. Although Dinwiddie hasn’t been having a great season, he's a good scorer. His presence can help the Lakers improve without giving up much.

#2, Dallas Mavericks

Dinwiddie was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in February 2022 and was sent back to the Nets in a trade. It seems like Dinwiddie has been having a rough February in the last few years as he was again traded and then waived by the Toronto Raptors.

The Mavericks needed a forward, they might have got what they wanted Thursday on trade deadline day. They traded Grant Williams, Seth Curry, Richaun Holmes and draft capital, which brought in power forward P.J. Washington and center Daniel Gafford.

Dallas already has Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic as their primary ball handlers. Adding Dinwiddie would not only give them another scoring option but also a backup ball handler.

#3, New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans has the potential to become one of the league's best teams. However, injuries are one factor that has held them back for most of the season. One of the primary reasons that the Pels need Dinwiddie is because they need a backup ball handler.

They can use Dinwiddie if CJ McCollum misses time and also for the second unit on the floor.

#4, Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid’s recent knee surgery is the worst news for the Philadelphia 76ers, outdoing the James Harden saga as the season began. Since they will be playing without their superstar, they have been making moves that could keep them floating until Embiid comes back.

The 76ers already made a big trade before the deadline. They acquired Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers in return for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks.

The team adding Dinwiddie is a possibility. He is a fairly good ballhandler and can make passes that the 76ers might need from players considering they need team contribution to win games in Embiid’s absence.

Additionally, Dinwiddie can also score. Although he hasn’t been having a great season, maybe he needs a change of the locker room.

#5, Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are the oddest of all the five teams to pursue Dinwiddie. However, one of the things that the Hawks can consider and what Dinwiddie can provide them with is the offense.

Although the Hawks are decent on offense, they can use Dinwiddie. He can provide the Hawks with an additional ball handler and a good 3-point shooter.

On top of that, acquiring Dinwiddie isn’t a big burden on the Hawks as they prepare to book a playoff spot.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!