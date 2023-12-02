5 landing spots for Miles Bridges after Charlotte Hornets are rumored to trade their forward next season

According to Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer, Miles Bridges is unlikely to re-sign with the Charlotte Hornets. Bridges is set to become an unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year deal with the Hornets in July 2023.

Last season, Bridges substantially improved averaging over 20 points per game. He was shooting 49 percent from the field and over 33 percent from beyond the arc. However, his 2023-24 season was disrupted due to charges of domestic violence.

If Bridges decides not to sign with the Hornets or vice-versa, there are a number of potential landing spots for him. He could join a team that is a few players away from being contenders, or he could also join a team where he has a chance of becoming the top player on the roster.

Here are five potential landing spots for Miles Bridges:

5 landing spots for Miles Bridges

#1, Portland Trail Blazers

After Damian Lillard's trade, the Portland Trail Blazers are in dire need of a star to play alongside Anfree Simons and Jarami Grant. The Blazers already have a good team and could use a push.

Deandre Ayton, Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Handerson are good pieces that give the Blazers another reason to target Bridges. He can fill multiple voids for the Blazers and improve their standing in the Western Conference, perhaps making them a playoff team.

#2, Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have missed so many chances to bring in star players which would have helped them improve significantly. They missed out on Damian Lillard, which came after missing an opportunity to acquire Bradley Beal.

Miles Bridges would substantially elevate their offense, which is one of the areas they might struggle down the stretch. He can also provide the Heat with a great on-ball defense.

#3, Golden State Warriors

It appears that the Golden State Warriors have entered a difficult phase. Klay Thompson has been struggling for form since last season while Andrew Wiggins is still trying to find himself and appears to be another good bench player.

It is just Steph Curry who is holding the fort and they are in dire need of a player who can not only score from outside but also from the paint. Miles Bridges would be a perfect fit for them as he could use his strength and athleticism to score at will.

Moreover, his presence would help recharge the Warriors’ defense with his energy. It would not only be good for the Warriors to acquire Bridges but also for Bridges to play and improve his game under Steve Kerr.

#4, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to be one player away from being a serious contender next season. The Cavaliers already have certified scorers in Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert while Jerret Allen and Evan Mobley are two big men who could play in the paint on both ends of the floor.

Adding Bridges to a young and high-potential roster like the Cavaliers would just fuel the fire.

#5, Detroit Pistons

Of all the listed teams, the Detroit Pistons need Miles Bridges more than anyone. The Pistons are the worst team in the NBA with a 2-17 record. They have lost 16 games in a row and Monty Williams has no room to breathe. Cade Cunningham is doing his best to put up a fight, however, what they have on the roster is not enough.

Ausar Thompson and Killian Hayes have strong potential to improve by next season. If Bridges joins the Pistons, their chances of reaching the next level are even higher.