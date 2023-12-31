5 leading candidates to win NBA Coach of the Year ft. Mark Daigneault & more

NBA Coach of the Year is one of the awards that doesn't have as glamour as MVP. These coaches have one of the toughest jobs on the game floor. From making decisions about putting the best starting lineup, and bench players to constructing a complex game plan in simple terms, they have a job in the NBA that is often overlooked.

A coach also has the responsibility to handle multiple personalities on the floor and that also decides how his team would perform and work together. Perhaps one of the reasons that the NBA Coach of the Year gives a perfect moment to appreciate their greatness.

Here is the list of the top five coaches who have the best chance to win the Coach of the Year. However, these rankings are current and the odds tend to change as the season progresses.

5 leading candidates to win NBA Coach of the Year

#5 Rick Carlisle +2000

When the 2023-24 season started, there was little hope for the Indiana Pacers. However, despite not having a certified veteran superstar on the roster, the Pacers have maintained a respectable record in the Western Conference, a lot of the credit goes to Rick Carlisle.

With +2000 odds and rightfully so, Carlisle is at the fifth spot in the odds to win the Coach of the Year title. Under him, the Pacers have consistently maintained the top No.1 position in offense. They led the offense in the league in almost every category and reached the In-Season Tournament finals.

However, it can also not be ignored that the same Pacers teams under Carlisle are 28th in the defensive ratings perhaps holding them from being one of the contenders in the East. Unless Carlisle puts the team in one of the top contending teams in the East, his chances of winning COTY are comparatively less.

#4 Ime Udoka +1800

Over a year ago, there were small talks in the NBA town that Ime Udoka’s career as a coach was done and dusted. But perhaps the picture has changed for the NBA coach and is perhaps for something far better. He has the fourth-best odds to win COTY in the 2023-24 season.

Last season, the Rockets were one of the worst teams in the league. However, this season, despite not making any blockbuster trade, Udoka has found a way to make the average pieces work to their best ability.

Under Udoka, the Rockets are 19th in the offensive rating this season as compared to 27th last season. In the defensive rating, they are 6th overall this season compared to 29th position last season. Where the Rockets won only 22 games last season, they have already won 15 of their first 30 games this season.

It is unlikely that the Rockets would become the top contenders in the West, however, his impact could easily get him the trophy if the Rockets start to put an impressive record in the season.

#3 Jamahl Mosley +600

Last season, the Orlando Magic did not even qualify for the Play-In Tournament. They were placed 13th in the Eastern Conference. However, this season, they are in the fifth spot in the much-contested East. For this reason, Jamahl Mosley is placed third in odds to win the COTY this season.

The Magic have emerged as one of the top defensive teams in the league. They are only behind the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and OKC Thunder in the category.

Despite having Paolo Benchero on the roster, the Magic won only 34 games last season. However, Mosley has made significant changes that have already gotten them 19 wins in just 31 games. Perhaps, the impressive record might win him the COTY award.

#2 Chris Finch +200

Chris Finch deserves all the praise, at least for this season. The Minnesota Timberwolves seem to be a completely different team this season. They are not only the No. 1 defensive team in the league but also the No. 1 team in the Western Conference. He is in the second spot to win COTY at this point.

Finch has drastically changed the way the NBA has conventionally used the big players on defense. He has used his big defensive players to move on the defensive ends like guards and that has helped the other players to be better at on-ball defense.

He has successfully struck a balance between Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards in terms of offense. He has put Rudy Gobert successfully back in the conversation for another Defensive Player of the Year. If the Timberwolves maintain an impressive record in the conference, he might actually win the COTY award.

#1 Mark Daigneault +150

Mark Daigneault has come out as one of the smartest coaches in the NBA and perhaps ranked the No. 1 choice for COTY is a testament to it. Despite having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the only hope last season, Daigneault led OKC Thunder to finish 10th in the Western Conference.

However, this season, once he had Chet Holmgren on the roster, Daigneault has used his star players to the maximum benefit. Compared to last season when they were out of the playoffs, they are ranked second in the West and one of the top teams in the league.

The team’s success plays a substantial part in any coach winning the COTY award and in that term, there is perhaps no coach who deserves the award more than Daigneault.