Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods flaunts $5,000 Gucci x The North Face collab

The girlfriend of Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, has made quite a name for herself in the fashion industry. She is a fashion enthusiast who has capitalized on her fashion sense. In her latest Instagram story, Woods could be seen donning the North Face Gucci jacket.

The North Face Gucci jacket symbolizes a collaboration between the outdoor brand The North Face and the fashion giant Gucci. Woods posed in the green colored jacket and paired her look with white joggers.

Woods is an established model in the industry and has a professional career. This is not her first time posing in clothing and accessories from big brands. She has a knack for handbags.

Jordyn Woods in The North Face Gucci Jacket

Only a few weeks ago, she was seen showcasing the Dior Lady Art handbag worth $5,200. The bag displayed a perfect blend of artistry and craftsmanship. In October, she posed with a $2,600 triangular-shaped Prada shoulder bag.

Woods keeps her professional life in check while supporting her boyfriend. She was there for Towns when he lost his mother due to Covid-19. Towns said that during his lowest times, Woods was his support.

Jordyn Woods lauded Karl-Anthony Towns for his fruitful offseason

Jordyn Woods is the biggest supporter of Karl-Anthony Towns. The American model has constantly supported him on and off the court. Before the season started, Woods informed the world of the Timberwolves player's preparedness for the 2023-24 season.

This is what she wrote on her Instagram post:

"Also really excited for the season to start. I've seen @karltowns hustling all summer in the gym every day even on vacation. He's coming for it !!!"

Towns’ hard work is finally paying off for him and his team. The Minnesota Timberwolves lead all teams in the Western Conference, even having a big gap between them and the second-best team. They have an impressive record of 22-6 in the 2023-24 season, the top record in the league, tied with the Boston Celtics.

Towns is averaging 22.2 points per game and shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from the field. He is also averaging 9.5 rebounds and three assists per game for the Timberwolves in 27 games.