5 NBA players who are expected to make a strong comeback from injury in 2023-24 season

The 2022-23 NBA season was filled with great moments from players who were able to showcase their talents on the court. Unfortunately, there were players who missed significant time and are expected to make a return to the court soon.

There have been some stars who haven't been available due to injuries. However, not all stars who have missed out on last season's action were injured.

There are those who have struggled to adjust to their new teams and are poised to make a strong comeback next season:

#5 Steven Adams

Steven Adams had proven that he was a valuable piece to the Memphis Grizzlies' hopes of being a legit title contender. The Kiwi big man only played 42 games last season and wasn't able to play a single game in the postseason, which crippled the interior defense of the team.

Adams was sidelined due to a knee injury and wasn't able to suit up since late January. He's expected to make a strong comeback next season.

#4 Chet Holmgren

Unlike the other players on this list, Chet Holmgren wasn't able to announce his presence on the court last season. Prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, he injured his foot during a Pro-Am game with NBA star, LeBron James.

Fans of the Oklahoma City Thunder weren't able to see the brilliance of Holmgren on the court last season. The good thing is, they were able to see signs of his on-court game during the Summer League.

#3 Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves encountered a plethora of issues with the team last season and one of them was the availability of Karl-Anthony Towns. The three-time All-Star only played 29 games after suffering a right calf injury against the Washington Wizards.

KAT was able to make a return before the season ended, but that wasn't enough time to get his rhythm on the court.

#2 Zion Williamson

Much like Towns, Zion Williamson only had 29 games of action and wasn't able to make much of an impact. When he was healthy, the New Orleans Pelicans were able to snatch the top spot in the Western Conference. But they fell down in the standings due to his absence.

Prior to the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, he signed a five-year, $231 million rookie extension. With that, the team is expecting him to make sure they made the right move by staying healthy next season.

#1 Ben Simmons

Many expected Ben Simmons to take over last season after being traded by the Philadelphia 76ers. However, his first full season with the Brooklyn Nets was filled with drama and on-court issues as he continues to have the same problems.

Next season, many are counting on him to take charge and become the reliable facilitator for the Nets.

According to reports, he's back to the same level of excellence he had back when he was with the Sixers. Fans are expecting to see him produce at an elite level.

