The NBA has seen a plethora of gifted offensive players throughout the years. As the game has progressed, so have the skills of the players, especially on the offense end. Players such as Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant represent the pinnacle of flawless scoring, which also allows them to take shots at will.

Before the 21st century, it was Wilt Chamberlain who dominated almost every offensive category and shots attempts stat sheet in the game. However, since 2000, many players have talen a lot of shots in a single game.

With that in mind, here is a list of the top-five players with the most shot attempts in a single NBA game in the 21st century.

5 NBA players with most shot attempts in a game in 21st century

#5 Allen Iverson 42

Allen Iverson is still counted as one of the most gifted scorers in NBA history. “The Answer” was really the answer for any kind of defense in the league. From Killer crossovers to mid-range jump shots, Iverson had everything in his offensive skill.

On Jan. 15, 2002, Iverson scored the second-most points in a game. In a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets, Iverson dropped 58 points. He attempted 42 field goals and made 21 of them. Iverson shot 50% from the field and won the game for the Sixers 112-106.

#4 Russell Westbrook 44

Prime Russell Westbrook, when he played for the OKC Thunder, is arguably the best version of an all-around NBA player. Westbrook was one of the best scorers in the league and also arguably the best point guard by a wide margin. From exploding at the rim to dropping impossible passes, Westbrook became the most complete player in the game.

On Oct., 28. 2016, Westbrook dropped 51 points on the Phoenix Suns. It was the fourth-highest-scoring game of his career. Westbrook attempted 44 shots in the game. However, he managed to make only 17 of them.

With a 38.6% field-goal percentage, it wasn’t one of Westbrook’s best games, however, the Thunder won the game 113-110.

#3 Dejounte Murray 44

Dejounte Murray is the latest addition to this list. Murray has one of the most beautiful games in the league. It could be argued that if Murray was on one of the popular-market teams in the league, he would have been a bigger global star.

During a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics on March 28, Murray dropped a career-high 44 points. He attempted 44 field goals and made 18 of them. Although Murray shot only 40.9% from the field, he was crucial in helping the Hawks win the game. The Hawks won the game 123-122 in overtime.

#2 Chris Webber 47

Chris Webber was one of the reasons why the Sacramento Kings were one of the best offensive teams in the early 2000s. Webber had one of the most complete offensive games in the NBA and had a unique knack of finding great passes.

On Jan. 5, 2001, Webber dropped a career-high 51 points against Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers. In the game, Webber attempted 47 shots and made 24 of them. He shot 51.1% from the field. However, it wasn't a great game for the Kings as they lost 93-91.

#1 Kobe Bryant 50

Kobe Bryant is one of the most lethal scorers in NBA history. On April 13, 2016, the LA Lakers legend played his last NBA game. Bryant went out in style, as he scored 60 points, the most by any player in his last game. Moreover, Black Mamba was also clutch in the game, winning the game for the Lakers.

Braynt had 50 field-goal attempts, the most by any player in the 21st century. Bryant made 22 of those shots, shooting 44.0% from the field.