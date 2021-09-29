5 NBA players who could be on the trade block after the start of the 2021-22 NBA season

Change happens quickly in the NBA, and that has been even more true throughout the last decade or so. Players often get unhappy with their roles, discontent with their front office or coaching staff, or simply feel like they need a change of environment.

Front office executives are often the initiators of deals as well, constantly scanning the league for ways to improve their rosters or maximize the value of a given asset. For example, if a team that is likely to miss the NBA Playoffs has a player who could notably contribute to another roster on an expiring deal, they look to flip them.

Assuming a conversation has already been had with the said player regarding their looming free agency, there is a decent chance they will prefer to walk, and trading him would be the best use of assets.

Then, compared to someone leaving with no return, the organization could be looking at an additional draft pick or another NBA player with additional time left on his contract.

Winning on the margins is essential in the NBA, particularly for small markets.

Here are five players that are likely to be involved in trade conversations during the 2021-22 NBA season. I opted not to include Ben Simmons on this list, since his movement has been covered incessantly.

Potential trades in the 2021-22 NBA season

#5 Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield has not been shy in stating that he feels he deserves to be a starter in the NBA. This initially came up when he was benched for Bogdan Bogdanovic in 2019-20, but is now relevant again with the emergence of Tyrese Haliburton in Sacramento.

The Kings' current backcourt consists of De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis II, and Buddy Hield. Unless the team plans on rolling some of these smaller players out at small forward (which they have before), then some changes will need to be made.

With Hield's apparent annoyance with coming off the bench, his name constantly being thrown in trade rumors, and him nearly being a Los Angeles Lakers player, Buddy Hield seems like the odd man out.

Before Russell Westbrook requested a trade out of Washington, a deal was in place to send Buddy Hield to the Lakers in exchange for Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell. If that doesn't make it obvious he is being shopped around the NBA, I don't know what does.

We've heard this for over a year now, but don't expect Buddy Hield to remain in Sacramento for the full season.

#4 Kyle Anderson

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz - Game Two

Kyle "SloMo" Anderson had a breakout year for the Memphis Grizzlies last season. He started in all 69 games he was available for while averaging 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals and converted 46.8 attempts from the field and 36.0 percent from three.

Anderson's three-point volume also took a significant jump to 3.8 attempts per night compared to 1.3 on average in 2019-20. His name was mentioned here and there near the last deadline, and with his contract expiring after this NBA season the incentive to trade him should increase.

The Grizzlies, who are clearly committed to youth and the future, may not be intent on re-signing the 6'9" wing to his newly increased market value. Anderson's mentioned offensive improvements while being a premier wing stopper could lead to his value being near $20-million annually.

Even if the Grizzlies are thin on the wing, letting Kyle Anderson walk in the offseason with no return would be bad business.

