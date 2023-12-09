5 NBA players with an unconventional jump shot ft. Tyrese Haliburton 

The NBA is home to the best players in the world, including those whose jump shots captivate with their solid form in getting the rock to the basket.

But the league also has seen its share of players who have parlayed unconventional jump shot forms. Some were downright effective with it, while others were just atrocious both in style and substance.

Here are some of the players with unconventional jump shot forms:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 NBA players with unconventional jump shooting styles

#5. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Currently out of the NBA, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist would go down as one of the players with the most unusual shooting form. His style involves tucking his elbow so that he has to shoot the ball from his side as opposed to facing the rim. His vision of the goal is somewhat blocked by the guiding hand, resulting in so much imbalance and low percentage shooting.

Having a weak jumper stymied his ability to fully soar in the league, the way many expected him to be when he was selected No. 2 in the 2012 NBA draft out of Kentucky.

#4. Shawn Marion

Apart from his ability to play both ends with much success, now-retired Shawn Marion was also noted for his unorthodox shooting form that saw him start his shot from around the chest area then bringing the ball in front of his face before releasing.

To his credit, his mechanics, while did not make him the most reliable of shooters, made him good enough not to be left open most of the time. He finished his career averaging a 33.1 shooting from beyond the arc, pretty decent for a player who did not base his game around shooting.

#3. Joakim Noah

The beauty of NBA great Joakim Noah’s game was in how he played with so much passion, endearing himself to fans of the teams he played for, particularly in Chicago. The same, however, could not be said for his shooting form which came as awkward as it gets.

He shot with no arc whatsoever, with his hands both serving as the shooting and guiding hands, giving the ball a sidespin instead of a backspin. Such resulted in low percentage shots from the outside throughout his career.

#2. Kevin Martin

Retired shooting guard Kevin Martin did not have the most conventional shooting form, but he was successful in it. His shot involved stretching out his arms in length and putting the ball away from his face before quickly flinging it for the defenders not to block it.

He was so effective in it that he finished his career with a 38.4% clip from 3-point territory and multiple 20-plus scoring averages, including a career-high 24.6 points in the 2008-09 season with the Sacramento Kings.

#1. Tyrese Haliburton

Among the active NBA players, Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton has one of the more unconventional shooting forms. He rarely elevates and puts the ball in front of him high before quickly releasing it.

His form, however, has served him well in establishing himself as one of the emerging superstars in the league. In their semi-final victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Thursday, for instance, Haliburton displayed his janky yet effective shooting form by draining a clutch 3-pointer down the stretch to put the game away.