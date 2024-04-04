5 NBA teams most affected by wrong calls in 2023-24 season

In the NBA, no one likes bad calls. However, decision-making by the referees is a human part of the game and errors are bound to happen, irrespective of the players and fans not liking it.

However, any bad call made by the officials in the last few minutes of the game can change the outcome. While every team in the league has suffered from a bad call made in the least minutes, some have suffered the most when it comes to being impacted by the error calls made in the game.

The NBA releases the L2M (last two minutes) Report for all the close games in the season. The L2M has the details of all the wrong or no-calls made during the last two minutes of the play. The L2M released the data which shows which teams have been most affected by error calls this season.

Let's look at the five NBA teams most affected by wrong calls this season. The positive sign before the error difference is the extra error calls made against the team compared to those made in favor.

5 NBA teams most affected by wrong calls in the 2023-24 season

#5, Orlando Magic (Errors Difference: +8)

The Orlando Magic are fifth among the most affected NBA teams by wrong calls this season. This season, there have been a total of 21 errors in the Magic's games. There were 14 error calls made against the Magic, while a total of 22 error calls were made against them, which puts them at a bigger loss.

#4, LA Lakers (Errors Difference: +9)

LA Lakers haven’t performed in the way that they were expected to when they entered the season after making trades this season. When you have LeBron James on your team, you might not get calls because of his stature.

This NBA season, a total of nine error calls were made in the Lakers' favor, while, a total of 19 error calls were made against them.

#3, Boston Celtics (Errors Difference: +9)

It is hard to imagine the Boston Celtics being at a disadvantage when it comes to error calls. A total of 24 last two-minute pool reports were reported in the games that the Celtics were part of. The Celtics were also one of the teams that have been on the disadvantaged side of the wrong calls.

A total of 23 bad calls were made in the last two minutes of the game that the Celtics were part of. Of these 23, only seven were in the Celtics' favor and 17 of went against them. Despite that, the Celtics are the top team in the league.

#2, New Orleans Pelicans (Errors Difference: +9)

The New Orleans Pelicans were having a great NBA season but have since faded. A total of 19 error calls have been made in their games. Of these 19 error calls, only five have come in their favor and 14 have gone against them.

The Pelicans are ranked seventh in the Western Conference with a 45-31 record and are potentially headed for the Play-In Tournament.

#1, Philadelphia 76ers (Errors Difference: +11)

The Philadelphia 76ers are at the top of the NBA teams that have been worst affected by the wrong calls this season. A total of 21 two-minute pool reports have been reported in the games involving the 76ers. The most recent one was when Kelly Oubre Jr. wasn't denied a foul call when Paul George fouled him on a potentially last-second shot.

A total of erroneous 33 calls have been made in their games. Of these 33 calls, 11 errors were made in their favor. The other 22 errors were against them.