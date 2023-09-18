5 players with most Mike Breen "Bang!" approvals (Steph Curry dominates LeBron James by a mile)

Mike Breen has been the voice of the NBA for games on ABC and ESPN since 2006, as well as the NBA Finals. Some of Breen's iconic phrases include "It's good" and "Puts it in" but his most famous is "Bang!," which he usually says when a big shot is made.

One of the most famous "Bang!" calls was when Steph Curry hit a game-winning 38-foot 3-point shot against the OKC Thunder in the 2015-16 season. Breen even used a double "Bang!" on the play, which he barely blurts on a broadcast.

Breen also uttered his iconic call on Ray Allen's series-saving 3-point shot for the Miami Heat against San Antonio in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals.

He will continue to call basketball for ESPN even after the network laid off his longtime broadcast partners Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy several months ago.

Players with most Mike Breen "Bang!" calls

A fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, had a lot of time on his hands and decided to count all of the "Bangs!" called by Mike Breen over the last 10 seasons. The fan with the username @OTownNBA found out which players received the most "Bang!" calls in the past decade.

Breen originally used his iconic call during his time at Fordham University. He used to shout "Bang!' from the stands whenever a player made a clutch shot. He decided to use it in the announcing booth and it received a great reaction so he continued using it.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five NBA players with the most "Bang!" calls from Breen in the last 10 seasons.

#5 Jayson Tatum (9 calls)

Tatum has proven over the last few years that he's one of the best players in the NBA today. Tatum led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals last year but lost to the Golden State Warriors. He continues to get love from fans, including Mike Breen.

According to @OTownNBA, most of the players on the list are primarily playing for a big-market team. Tatum plays for a big-market team in Boston, one of the most storied franchises in the league.

He's also a clutch player as evidenced by his game-winner against the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

#4 Kevin Durant (9 calls)

Durant remains one of the best players in the world if healthy. Durant is also one of the best scorers and clutch guys in the NBA. As reported by @OTownNBA, Mike Breen loves using the "Bang!" calls on stars on big market teams.

Durant has played for a couple of big market teams like the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets. He also hit some big shots during his career, including a couple of daggers in Game 3 of the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals.

He was also millimeters away from sending the Milwaukee Bucks home in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

#3 LeBron James (9 calls)

James is one of Mike Breen's favorites over his career and has made several "Bang!" calls to make the moment even bigger for "The King." James did struggle on the clutch early in his career but turned it around when he joined the Miami Heat.

One of James' most iconic plays includes his amazing chase-down block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. Breen may not have used a "Bang" on the play but "Blocked by James" is one of his all-time favorites.

#2 Klay Thompson (28 calls)

As reported by @OTownNBA, Mike Breen favors players for big market teams and 3-point shots. The Golden State Warriors are one of the biggest franchises in the NBA. They're also known for their 3-point shots due to the Splash Brothers.

While LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum are tied with nine "Bang!" calls in the past decade, Klay Thompson comfortably clears them with 28. Thompson has had several huge games in the regular season and the playoffs. so it's not surprising for him to be second in the list.

#1 Steph Curry (41 calls)

Steph Curry might just be Mike Breen's favorite player. Breen has used his "Bang!" call 41 times on Curry, including a double "Bang!" in 2016. Curry is one of the best players in the NBA, so it's not a surprise that the league puts them on ABC or ESPN.

Curry's propensity to shoot ridiculous 3-point shots is the perfect recipe for a Breen call. He's the greatest shooter of all time for a reason, and he makes a lot of tough shots that Breen doesn't have a choice but to yell "Bang!" in disbelief.

