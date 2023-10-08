5 players on NBA 75 list that shouldn't have made it

In the 2021-22 season, the NBA unveiled a list of its 75 greatest players to celebrate the 75th season of the league. The list included players from all generations of players, which became the subject of much debate.

While there were no players on the list who weren’t great at their craft, fans and pundits believe that some players were snubbed. Players like Dwight Howard, Kyrie Irving, and Manu Ginóbili were considered the biggest snubs by many players and media.

However, there were many surprises on the list as well. Players like Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, and James Harden's inclusion came as a surprise for many.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Here are five players on the NBA 75 list that shouldn't have made it:

5 undeserving players on NBA 75 list

#1, Anthony Davis

In his prime, Anthony Davis was an All-NBA player and could easily be one of the top five players in the world. Davis has the resume of an all-time great player. He is a four-time All-NBA First Team player, has made it to the All-NBA Defensive Team four times, is a three-time blocks leader, and is also an NBA champion in 2020.

However, Davis has yet to win an individual accolade that would cement his name. Davis has not led his team even near title contention despite playing with great teammates. He has played with all-time great LeBron James and could have easily used the opportunity to lead the team to another championship in Los Angeles. However, Davis is yet to grow out of James’ shadow.

One player who arguably has a better resume than Davis is Dwight Howard. The ex-Laker is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time rebounding leader, and a two-time block leader. "Superman" also won a ring with the Lakers. Perhaps, the voters had more than career accolades in their mind.

#2, Damian Lillard

When it is all said and done, Damian Lillard could be among the all-time great players and a Hall of Famer. He is one of the greatest three-point shooters in the history of the league and an all-time clutch player.

However, not much can be said about his personal achievements. He has never been to the NBA finals and has made it to the All-NBA First Team only once in his career, although he has made it to the All-NBA Second Team four times.

Kyrie Irving and Pau Gasol would have probably been better picks.

#3, James Harden

Very few players have impacted modern basketball in the way James Harden has. From killer crossovers, step-back threes, and the art of drawing fouls against the best defenders in the league, Harden has assimilated everything in his offense.

During his time in Houston, Harden had become a force in the league. Winning against the Rockets became synonymous with stopping Harden. He is a six-time All-NBA First Team player, a two-time scoring champion, and a league MVP.

However, "The Beard" is also one of those players who has failed to capitalize on his individual greatness. He had led the league in assists two times and yet somehow, overall production around him has not been that great.

As good as Harden is, he has not been able to impact the game like all-time greats. He has barely shown his greatness when it comes to the postseason, which is perhaps a testament to a player’s greatness.

#4, Bill Walton

Questioning his name on the list might seem unfair to the greatness of Bill Walton. He is a two-time NBA champion, a Finals MVP, and a league MVP and his career fell short because of multiple foot injuries and surgeries.

In his 10 NBA seasons, Walton was a two-time NBA All-Star, one-time All-NBA First Team, and one-time All-NBA Second Team. He was really really good, but perhaps his inclusion on the 75 list could be a stretch.

#5, Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller's impact on basketball goes beyond his personal achievements. He was not only the best three-point shooter in the NBA when he retired but also brought the Indiana Pacers to relevance.

When it comes to personal achievements, Miller falls short by a big margin. In his 18-year career in the NBA, Miller made All-Star only five times and the All-NBA Third Team three times.

There are so many players who could have made it to the list based on their personal achievements and impact on the franchise. Klay Thompson, Tracy McGrady, and perhaps Draymond Green look like better picks.