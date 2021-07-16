5 players who could be signed and traded in the 2021 NBA off-season

The 2021 NBA off-season will likely see a lot of sign-and-trade deals take place. That's because most of the teams do not have enough cap space to sign players outright in the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

A sign-and-trade deal allows a free agent (restricted or unrestricted) to re-sign with his current team only to be traded right after. Teams generally do this when they lack cap space.

It allows the player to sign with his preferred team and earn a contract based on his current market value. If a team is over the salary cap, their limitations do not allow them to sign a player to a contract that would justify his value. Some notable title-contenders like the LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are all likely to make sign-and-trade deals this summer.

All three teams are currently struggling with cap space, which restricts them from signing free agents directly. They also do not have the kind of assets that would allow them to trade a big-name player in the open market.

Meanwhile, from the team's perspective, a sign-and-trade deal allows them to at least get something of equal value for their own free agents, who would leave for nothing if the players are offered a contract by other teams, which they can't match.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks could see key players like Lonzo Ball and John Collins leave in free agency. They will likely look to make a sign-and-trade deal and look for multiple players in return, draft assets or cash, depending on the terms of the transaction with the NBA team interested in their player.

On that note, here's a list of five players who could be moved via sign-and-trade deals in the 2021 NBA off-season.

#5 Dennis Schroder

The LA Lakers starting point guard this season, Dennis Schroder, has been a frequent mention in NBA rumors of late. Schroder had a brilliant regular-season campaign. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game on 43.7% field-goal shooting during the regular 2020-21 NBA season.

The Lakers front office was impressed by Schroder as he initially seemed like a good fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He stabled their ship in the absence of the star duo and was the team's third-best scorer as well. As a result, the German was offered an $84 million contract extension midway through the 2020-21 NBA season.

However, Schroder declined that offer, as it did not match his expectations. Recent NBA rumors suggest that he is looking for a contract in the region of $100-120 million, which the LA Lakers are unlikely to offer.

That's because they have limited cap space to operate and only have seven players under contract heading into the off-season. If Montrezl Harrell opts out of his player option, it will leave them with only six players.

The Lakers have been exploring sign-and-trade deals to acquire a third star to play alongside Davis and James. Since Schroder has a better market than their other free agents and assets, there is a growing possibility that he could be one of the top stars to be signed and traded this NBA off-season.

#4 John Collins

John Collins (left) in action

The Atlanta Hawks had a stellar 2020-21 NBA campaign, as they qualified for the playoffs as the fifth seed and also made a surprise run to the Conference Finals. They have a young core comprising of Trae Young, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela.

Their youthful core was key in their successful season. However, one piece of their core, John Collins, may not be with the team next season. That's because he is set to become a restricted free agent this summer after wishes to get a max contract after declining a two-year $90 million extension from the Hawks last off-season.

As things stand now, considering the way he has performed, there is a perception that he has earned the right to sign a max contract, and multiple teams with cap space have shown interest in him. The Hawks can match the offer presented by his suitors, but they only have $15 million available in cap space after their huge spending last off-season.

So it will be a complicated situation for them to re-sign Collins, making him one of the best frontcourt players to look out for in the market this NBA off-season.

Nevertheless, the Hawks will look to convince Collins for a sign-and-trade deal to get something of equal value in return for seeing him go. It won't be easy to do so if they hit the free-agent market, though.

