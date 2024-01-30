The LA Lakers had reportedly emerged as a candidate to land Dejounte Murray, as the Atlanta Hawks had made him available for a trade. Still, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Hawks have changed their mind recently and would prefer to keep the All-Star guard on the roster.

At the same time, the 17-time NBA champions have been in the market and are considering making changes to their squad, as the team is still seeking consistency. Los Angeles is ninth in the West with 24 wins and 24 losses, tied with the Utah Jazz.

With that in mind, we take a look at five players that the Lakers could pursue heading into next Thursday's Trade Deadline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 players still available for Lakers after Hawks seemingly consider sticking with Dejounte Murray

#5 - Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers

The reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year could be on the move as the Portland Trail Blazers are in a rebuilding mode. He could be a decent option for LA, either as a starter or off the bench.

#4 - Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards

Like Brogdon, Kyle Kuzma could leave the Washington Wizards, as the franchise is expected to go into a rebuild. The Wizards are 14th in the Eastern Conference, and moving Kuzma for draft picks would make sense for them.

Kuzma was part of the Lakers team that claimed the 2020 NBA championship in the Orlando Bubble.

#3 - Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie could leave the Brooklyn Nets, as he is reportedly unhappy with his role in the team. If he becomes available, LA could pursue him. In such a scenario, a D'Angelo Russell/Spencer Dinwiddie swap would make sense.

#2 - Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are still inclined to make changes to their roster heading into the NBA trade deadline. The franchise is ninth in the standings with 22 wins and 25 losses and has solidified its place in the play-in spots.

Alex Caruso could be moved to another team if the Bulls decide to shake the roster up. He could be a great addition to the LA unit and help the Lakers improve their defensive performance. Like Kuzma, Caruso became a champion with the West powerhouse four years ago.

#1 - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine is the top name on the NBA players' list that could become available for a trade. The Bulls' megastar is under a max contract with the franchise, so the Lakers will have to put together a lucrative package to agree to a deal with Chicago.

If LaVine joins LA, he will create a Big Three with Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The two megastars are the only untouchable players on the franchise's roster, as the Lakers have one week to decide what path they will follow.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!