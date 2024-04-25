The 2024 NBA playoffs are already peaking with the best teams competing against each other in the opening round. Not only have teams been competing hard against each other on both ends of the floor, but individual players are also rising to the occasion.

Some players like LeBron James, Jamal Murray and Jimmy Butler have shown an elevation in their game when they enter the NBA playoffs. However, there also have been players, who failed to perform even at a satisfactory level in the playoffs.

Here is the list of players with at least 10 playoff games in their resume who hold the record for the worst shooting percentage in the NBA playoffs.

5 players with worst NBA Playoffs shooting percentage since 2000

#5, Brian Roberts

Brian Roberts played five seasons in the league for the New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers. After going undrafted in the 2008 NBA draft Roberts spent several years playing in Europe and the G-League.

He was later called by the Pelicans for the 2012-13 season and spent playing for different teams in the next few years. He had a decent over 41% field goal percentage in the regular season, however, when it came to NBA playoffs, it took a serious dip.

Roberts played 10 NBA playoff games in his career and shot at a low 22.2% from the field. Where he shot 35.6% from the 3-point line in the regular season, it went down to 0% in the postseason.

#4, Tamar Slay

Tamar Slay was selected in the second round of the 2002 draft by the New Jersey (Brooklyn) Nets. He played only three seasons in the league for the Nets and the Charlotte Bobcats. Unlike Roberts, Slay shot poorly both in the regular season and playoffs.

Slay played 12 games in the NBA playoffs, all for the Nets. He shot 22.2% from the field, one of the lowest by a player in the league's history. After the 2004-05 season, Slay spent his career playing for different European leagues.

#3, Orlando Johnson

Orlando Johnson was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the second round of the 2012 draft but was traded to the Indiana Pacers on the same night. The 36th overall pick had an unstable career in the NBA after his first season with the Pacers.

After playing n 51 games during his debut season, he proceeded to play just 52 games in his entire career thereafter. Johnson played 12 NBA playoff games in his career, all for the Pacers in his first season. He shot 18.2% from the field, however, he shot 33.3% from the three-point line which was better than his regular season.

#2, Zoran Planinic

Zoran Planinic was a Croatian basketball player who played for the New Jersey Nets. Interestingly, Ivica Zubac and Planinic are cousins. Planinic’s career was very short in the NBA and perhaps the reason behind it might be his inefficiency on the field.

Planinic was drafted by the Nets in the 2003 draft at No. 22. Although he shot poorly in his rookie season, his shooting percentage increased in the following season. However, his numbers were astoundingly bad in the playoffs.

Planinic played 12 playoff games and all for the Nets. However, in all these 12 games, he shot 0% from the field. One contributing factor to his declining shooting percentage in the playoffs was the limited time he spent on the court.

#1, Joel Freeland

Joel Freeland was a British professional basketball player, selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the 2006 NBA draft. Standing at 6 ft.10 inches, Freeland failed to make his mark in the league. After being drafted he was sent back by the Blazers to Europe to work on his game.

He was recalled during the 2012-13 regular season and since then he played with the Blazers till the 2014-15 season. Although Freeland shot 49% from the field in the regular season, his field goal-shooting percentage was 0% in the playoffs. While struggling to get good minutes on the floor, he played a total of 11 games in the NBA playoffs, all for the Blazers.

