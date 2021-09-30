5 reasons to be excited for the Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram pairing in the 2021-22 NBA season

The New Orleans Pelicans have a promising future with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram if they manage to successfully hold on to them. Although things are going smoothly now, the Pelicans run the risk of losing them just like Anthony Davis if they are not surrounded with the right supporting cast.

Zion Williamson is currently the franchise player, with the team's success partly on his shoulders. The 21-year-old has asserted his dominance early in his career, posting Shaquille O'Neal-like numbers after only two seasons in the NBA.

Although Brandon Ingram was acquired via trade from the LA Lakers for Davis, he has grown to be a dependable figure for the Pels. He had to carry the team while the team's 2019 rookie signing battled a knee injury. Ingram was exceptional in his first run with the Pelicans. He received an All-Star nod and the award for Most Improved Player in the 2019-20 NBA season.

Both players have shown how effective they can be for the New Orleans Pelicans. But it's time to turn things up a notch as players are getting itchy to feature in playoff basketball.

On that note, here are five reasons to be excited about the Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram pairing for the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson have built chemistry

Zion Williamson (#1) of the New Orleans Pelicans

The more players play together, the more likely they are to build trust and develop an understanding of each other's games. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson will be entering their third season as teammates, a partnership that has continued to grow over the years.

The Duke product and the 2016 second overall pick will head into the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the best frontcourt pairings in the league. Brandon Ingram is still a threat attacking the basket or pulling up from mid-range. Now he also has a better understanding of his role as the second scoring option. He has improved on feeding Zion Williamson if the situation arises.

It will be exciting to see how both youngsters build on their relationship on the court. So far, they have played 81 games together, and have a win-loss record of 39-42.

#2 The pairing is one of the most effective in scoring baskets

Brandon Ingram (#14) of the New Orleans Pelicans

We have seen duos like the Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson partnership rock the league, so this pairing could be no different. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have the potential to be one of the best duos in the NBA. We might witness them taking that leap in the 2021-22 season itself.

Last season, they were the duo with the most 20 and 25+ point games. They have shown that they can score the basket, and they could recreate such performances in the upcoming season too. Williamson ended the 2020-21 season averaging 27 points, while Ingram tallied 23.8 points per game.

