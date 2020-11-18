The Milwaukee Bucks have onboarded massive talent with the likes of All-Star Jrue Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The moves are likely to maintain Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and it can mean an NBA championship for the Bucks in 2021. Here are the reasons why they are favorites for the 2021 NBA title.

5 Reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks are favorites to win the 2020-21 NBA Championship

After promising to deliver Giannis a reshaped supporting cast prior to his extension decision, the Bucks make moves for Jrue Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Story on ESPN: https://t.co/IPqCbVYPqY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

Jrue Holiday reaffirms the Milwaukee Bucks' starting lineup, as he is a good combo guard, who can play defense, score consistently and can also make plays for his teammates.

Holiday will be playing in his 12th NBA season at age 30, a great mix of experience and relative youth.

Bogdanović, on his side, is another player who can score with good volume at the wing positions and is a great off-ball player. He is a big deal for the Milwaukee Bucks in their quest for the NBA title.

The Milwaukee Bucks sent Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, and three first-round NBA Draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova, and D.J. Wilson to the Sacramento Kings.

The move could guarantee Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks and his eventual five-year supermax deal with the team.

During the NBA offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks faced Antetokounmpo's possible departure. Still, the front office did a good job of surrounding him with talent and improving the team.

Here, we will see the five reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks are now favorites to win the 2021 NBA Championship.

Without further ado, let us start.

Solid regular-season level from the Milwaukee Bucks

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

In the last two NBA seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks have won 60 and 56 games in the 2018-19 season in the 2019-20 campaign.

They have reached the top spot of the Eastern Conference in the last two seasons and, although they didn't make it to the NBA Finals in the last two years, seeding might still be a strong tool for them in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Bucks GM Jon Horst has reshaped his roster late Monday night, acquiring Jrue Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Giannis wanted to see some significant upgrades and it appears the franchise has delivered for him. Huge night for that franchise. Kings get Divincenzo, a real asset. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

Last year, Milwaukee had the second-best record at home during the regular season, with a 30-5 win-loss record (just behind the Philadelphia 76ers' 31-4). Of course, they did not get to play at home during the NBA Playoffs, although having two years of experience in the NBA Playoffs, under Mike Budenholzer's guidance might benefit them next year.

The Milwaukee Bucks have an established system

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

Talking about Mike Budenholzer, he has established a great system for the Milwaukee Bucks, which worked perfectly during the NBA regular season.

Since Budenholzer arrival, they became contenders for the NBA title, but only due to the level shown in the regular season.

Budenholzer had guided the Atlanta Hawks to the East's first seed back in the 2014-15 season and did the same for the Milwaukee Bucks. With him staying with the team and his established system, he will surely find a way to make the new arrangements work.