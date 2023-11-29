5 reasons why Rudy Gobert is favorite to win DPOY

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves coaches have developed an elite defensive force in the league. The team is at the top in defensive rating, and Gobert himself tops the league in defensive rating (efficiency) as well.

However, Gobert is not solely responsible for everything. A lot of credit should go to head coach Chris Finch and assistant coach Elston Turner. The team has implemented an offensive strategy (where the offense of the team revolves around the best player) to revolve their defense around Gobert.

He is moving not just in the post but also around the perimeter area. His pressure on the ball has also helped the other on-ball defenders perform better. Gobert is among the top candidates to win the Defensive Player of the Year.

Here are five reasons why Gobert should win the DPOY award this season.

5 reasons why Rudy Gobert is the favorite to win DPOY

#1 Leads in defensive rating among all DOPY candidates

A defensive rating indicates the defensive efficiency of a player when he or she is on the basketball court. It is the measure of a player’s efficiency in preventing the opponent player from scoring points.

Gobert and the Timberwolves lead all players in the league in terms of defensive efficiency (rating). With 102.3, Gobert is almost 2 points ahead of his teammate Karl Anthoiny-Towns with 104.0, who is second in the league. The largest factor again has been how he has transformed his defense under Coach Finch.

#2 Stats support

Perhaps the biggest and most visible place where Gobert is nearly unbeatable is his stat sheet. The Timberwolves player has registered 39 blocks in 17 games this season, which is fourth-best in the league.

He tops the NBA in defensive efficiency with 102.3. With 2.3 blocks per contest, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is fourth in the league in blocks per game. He also has 11 steals in as many as 17 games.

#3 Impact on defense

What Gobert has been doing on defense this season has not only impacted his production but has also helped to transform the entire Timberwolves’ defense. His responsibilities include moving around the perimeter area.

Once Gobert starts to move around the perimeter area, he puts immense defensive pressure on the opponents. What is even more interesting in terms of impact is how it affects the defense of the other players. Gobert's movement and pressure on the ball help other on-ball defenders like Anthony Edwards to elevate their defense in return.

Gobert’s new defensive responsibilities extended beyond his individual stats. His impact also catered to his teammates' overall defense.

#4 Defense beyond the paint

Under Chris Finch, the Timberwolves have rewritten the conventions of defense, and it has been working more than fine so far. They lead the team in defensive ratings this season with 106.6. Finch has helped Gobert transform himself beyond the defensive load of a big man.

Gobert is moving more than ever and beyond the paint area. His defensive responsibilities extend beyond the paint in the mid-range and, at times, outside the perimeter.

#5 Elite rim protection

Despite the fact that Rudy Gobert’s defensive assignments have gone beyond the paint area, he has continued with his elite rim protection.

The Timberwolves, as a team, are fourth in the league in allowing the opponents to make a field goal from less than 5 feet from the rim. They are allowing opponents to shoot only 58.7% from the area, and most of the credit goes to Gobert. They also allow only 38.8% of the area between 5 feet and 10 feet.