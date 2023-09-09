5 superstars who won a title immediately after getting traded to new team featuring Shaquille O'Neal and Anthony Davis

Shaquille O'Neal had an illustrious NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, which led to four NBA championships.

The Diesel took to social media and posted a story of himself and another four NBA superstars who won an NBA title shortly after they got traded to a new team.

With that in mind, we take a look at Shaquille O'Neal's list, which features current and former superstars like Anthony Davis and Kevin Garnett.

#5 Pau Gasol (LA Lakers)

After spending seven seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies (2001-2008), Pau Gasol joined the LA Lakers, where he spent his next six years (2008-2014).

Gasol got traded to the Lakers on February 1, 2008, and immediately had an impact on the team, helping them reach the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Boston Celtics in six games (4-2).

In his first full season in Los Angeles, Pau Gasol bounced back and was pivotal in the Lakers' Finals run in 2009. The Spanish legend and Hall of Famer averaged 18.9 ppg, 9.6 rpg and 3.5 apg en route to his first championship with the Lakers.

#4 Kevin Garnett (Boston Celtics)

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Two

After spending 12 years with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kevin Garnett was traded to the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2007. Garnett wanted to play for a contender and the Celtics looked like the perfect option for him.

A Defensive Player of the Year award winner in his debut season with Boston, Garnett led the Celtics to their 17th NBA championship, playing alongside Ray Allen, Rajon Rondo and Paul Pierce.

In the title-clinching Game 6 of the 2008 NBA Finals vs the LA Lakers, he recorded an impressive double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds. Garnett spent six years with the Celtics (2007-2013).

#3 - Shaquille O'Neal (Miami Heat)

Shaquille O'Neal left the LA Lakers after eight years (1996-2004) to join the Miami Heat and play alongside young superstar Dwyane Wade. A three-time NBA champion, Shaquille O'Neal was in search of his fourth championship.

In his debut season in 2005, he got eliminated by the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games but bounced back a year later. Forming an impressive duo with Wade, Shaquille O'Neal earned his fourth NBA title with an impressive comeback over the Dallas Mavericks (4-2) after trailing 2-0.

Shaquille O'Neal went on to spend four years with Miami (2004-2008) but won the championship only once.

#2 Kawhi Leonard (Toronto Raptors)

2019 NBA Finals - Game Five

After becoming the leader of the San Antonio Spurs, where he won his first title and Finals MVP in 2014, Kawhi Leonard moved to the Toronto Raptors in the summer of 2018, where he spent only one season.

However, he was the main reason for the Raptors' Finals run and first NBA championship in franchise history in 2019. Aside from their 4-2 win over the Golden State Warriors, his time with Toronto was highlighted by his game-winner in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals vs the Philadelphia 76ers.

#1 - Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

Anthony Davis spent the first seven years of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans before moving to the LA Lakers in the summer of 2019.

Davis had a stellar debut season with Los Angeles and was the best player of the 17-time NBA champions in the Orlando Bubble, where the final part of the 2019/20 season took place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Davis led the Lakers to the NBA Finals and clinched a 4-2 win over the Miami Heat.