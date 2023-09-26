5 teams that are dark horses to win 2024 NBA title

The Denver Nuggets beat the odds last season when they won the 2023 NBA championship. The Nuggets were not the favorites to win the title at the start of the season, but proved that they were simply the best team in the world. They enter the upcoming campaign as the favorites to repeat and win back-to-back titles.

The Boston Celtics have the second-best odds heading the season after making some changes to their roster. The Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis, but had to trade Marcus Smart. The Phoenix Suns are in third due to their quartet of stars — Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and DeAndre Ayton.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in fourth despite getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs and replacing their head coach. The Miami Heat complete the top five, and their chances would increase once they acquire Damian Lillard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "I ain't want that smoke" - Dwyane Wade confessed he feared Kobe Bryant after Shaquille O'Neal's Miami move

5 dark horse teams who could win the 2024 NBA championship

Not many expected the Denver Nuggets to win the 2023 NBA championship at the beginning of last season. The Nuggets slowly increased their odds of lifting the title as the season progressed.

It can happen again this season, with several teams having the dark horse label to win the championship. On that note, here are the five teams who could unexpectedly win the 2024 NBA championship.

Also Read: "I had a little tear in my eye" - Shaquille O'Neal once admitted that Derrick Coleman embarrassed him so hard in front of his parents

#5 LA Lakers

The LA Lakers did a fantastic job rehauling their depth for next season. The Lakers added Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood in free agency. Anthony Davis is looking to build on his amazing postseason run, while LeBron James is ready for his 21st season.

Austin Reaves has more to prove after his time with Team USA, but the Lakers improved from last season. Injuries are going to be the main problem considering Davis and James have missed a lot of games since they teamed up. Nevertheless, it's not far-fetched to think the Lakers could win an NBA record 18 titles next season.

Also Read: LeBron James once described Stephen Curry's greatness with 9-word mantra for defenses

#4 Golden State Warriors

Some were surprised when the Golden State Warriors acquired Chris Paul this past summer. The Warriors traded one of the best young players in the league for the second-oldest one. Paul's arrival is certainly risky, but it was something newly-promoted GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. had to do.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are looking to win their fifth NBA championship together. If Paul can stay healthy and possibly embrace a sixth man role, the Warriors are capable of lifting the title. They also just need to add a veteran big man to improve their depth.

Also Read: "Pretty embarrassing" - NBA fans compare Michael Jordan's Bulls thumping of Jazz in '98 Finals to Dolphins hanging 70 points on Broncos

#3 Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers had the opportunity to finally get over the hump last season when Joel Embiid won the MVP. However, the Sixers faltered again in the playoffs, losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Harden was ineffective at times, while Embiid was dealing with an injury again.

With Harden requesting a trade, Philly's future looks bleak since no team could possibly cough up a lot of assets for him. Nevertheless, Embiid might want to prove everybody wrong and it might not be the worst idea to have him surrounded by great role players rather than an aging superstar.

Also Read: Who was Blake Bozeman? Tributes pour in as former Morgan State basketball standout is killed in nightclub shooting

#2 LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have all the tools to win an NBA championship. Two superstars on the roster? Check. One of the best coaches in the league? Check. Have an owner who is willing to spend a lot of money? Check. But it's been four years since Paul George and Kawhi Leonard teamed up, and this might be their last chance to win something.

Injuries have always decimated the Clippers, mostly to George and Leonard. If the two can stay relatively healthy during the regular season and completely healthy in the playoffs, they have a real shot at winning a title. Russell Westbrook will also look to build upon his rejuvenating time with them last season.

Also Read: LeBron James offers heartfelt prayers for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Krayzie Bone, reportedly in critical condition battling for his life

#1 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have the 10th-best odds of winning the 2024 NBA championship. The Mavericks have two of the best players in the league today — Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. They had an entire summer to retool their roster and might have a chance to duplicate their success in 2022.

Grant Williams provides the much-needed perimeter defense, while Dante Exum and Richaun Holmes are no slouches on that side of the ball either. If Doncic and Irving learn how to play together effectively, the Mavs could surprise a lot of people next season.

Also Read: NBA insider reveals Joel Embiid's 76ers were engaged with Blazers for Damian Lillard at 'different points' this offseason