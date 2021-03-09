5 teams with the most 1st-round picks from 2021 to 2027 | NBA Draft

Every year, the NBA Draft is a mega event that teams, fans and the young prospects coming into the league eagerly look forward to. The Draft provides an opportunity to teams to replenish their rosters ahead of the new season.

In recent years, franchises have learned how to make the best use of NBA Draft picks. Some have utilized them for rebuilding their squad, while others have used them as trade capital to land key players who could help them contend for the title.

While having a significant number picks in the NBA Draft does seem to be like a luxury, it does not guarantee success to a team. Having a successful title run depends on multiple factors like the growth of their young prospects, the way a particular team's front-office handles business for them, and so on.

Nevertheless, let's have a look at the five teams with the most NBA Draft picks for the next seven years. Most of these teams are currently going through rebuilds, so first-round picks could come in handy if they use them smartly.

So, without further ado, let's get started.

#5 Memphis Grizzlies - 9 NBA Draft picks

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have had a decent campaign and could reach the playoffs this year. They are currently 16-16 and ninth in the West.

The Grizzlies have nine first-round NBA Draft picks over the next seven years, out of which seven of them are their own. The trade deal that sent Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz helped the Grizzlies earn most of these picks.

The Memphis Grizzlies will be looking to build a team around JA Morant (second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft) and surround him with promising NBA Draft picks and experienced campaigners in the next few years.

Advertisement

#4 New York Knicks - 9 NBA Draft picks

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have done some fabulous business this season in their bid to reach the playoffs for the first time in eight years. They are currently fifth in the East and have been one of the most improved sides this year under head coach Tom Thibodeau.

The Knicks are looking to build a team around Julius Randle and could use a few NBA Draft picks at their disposal to become a contender soon.

The trade deals involving Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas Mavericks), Marcus Morris (LA Clippers) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dallas Mavericks) saw the Knicks earn most of their nine NBA draft picks over the next seven years.

#3 New Orleans Pelicans - 11 NBA Draft picks

Advertisement

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are another young team hoping to be a playoff contender and title contender in the next few years.

The team already has the likes of Zion Williamson (2019 no.1 NBA Draft pick) and Brandon Ingram (2020 NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award winner) in their ranks. They will look to build a team around these two players in the future.

The trade deal that sent Anthony Davis to the LA Lakers helped them secure most of their NBA Draft picks for the next few years.

#2 Houston Rockets - 13 NBA Draft picks

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets' future looks much more secured this season than it did at the end of last season.

They went all in to secure the services of Russell Westbrook, which cost them a lot. However, Westbrook has been traded now and so has been their most prized asset, James Harden.

That has propelled them to the second spot on this list with 13 NBA draft picks available to them for the next seven years.

FULL TRADE DETAILS, per @ShamsCharania



Nets get:

◻️ James Harden



Rockets get:

◻️ Oladipo

◻️ Exum

◻️ Kurucs

◻️ 3 BKN first-rounders

◻️ 1 MIL first

◻️ 4 BKN 1st-round swaps



Pacers get:

◻️ Caris LeVert

◻️ 2nd-rounder



Cavs get:

◻️ Jarrett Allen

◻️ Taurean Prince pic.twitter.com/esGgmHULmI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

#1 OKC Thunder - 17 NBA Draft picks

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder are first on this list, with as many as 17 NBA Draft picks over the next seven years.

Instead of trying to contend this year, they are trying to go through a rebuild with their young squad and try to be a force to reckon with in the coming years.

Multiple blockbuster deals to trade the likes of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Chris Paul notably helped the OKC Thunder pile up most of their first-round NBA Draft picks for the next few years.