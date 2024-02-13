The NBA Playoffs haven't arrived yet; however, teams have already played more than half of the total season's games. So far, it is comparatively easier to paint a picture of the playoffs in both conferences.

Teams like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers have established themselves as title contenders. Other teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, OKC Thunder and Phoenix Suns have, at worst, shown the potential to go deep in the playoffs.

However, there are other teams that have shown the potential to get in the playoffs, but their chances to move to the second round are very thin. With that in mind, here are five teams that are projected to bounce out in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in 2024.

5 teams projected to bounce out in 1st round of NBA Playoffs 2024

#1 Atlanta Hawks

Compared to their record in the last three seasons, the Atlanta Hawks’ condition has really taken a dip this season. Despite acquiring Dejounte Murray this offseason and both Trae Young and Murray playing at a high level, there is very little hope for the Hawks in this season’s playoffs.

They aren’t among the top-rated offenses in the league and are ranked 11th in the league in terms of offensive ratings. However, the real and the most concerning issue for the Hawks is their defense. The Hawks’ defense is among the bottom teams in the league.

They are ranked 26th in defensive ratings, which means that they wouldn’t have much chance against the offensively aggressive teams in the league. Currently, the Hawks are ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference with a poor 24-29 record.

#2 Golden State Warriors

The sun of the Golden State Warriors' golden era seems to have set on the franchise. The Warriors managed to win four titles within a decade, earning them the title of a dynasty. However, this season, so far, whatever roster the Warriors do have, there is a strong chance that they might be bounced in the first round of the playoffs.

Currently, the Warriors are ranked 10th in the Western Conference with a 25-25 record. The West has also become more and more competitive. The top four teams in the Western Conference have almost the same record.

Given the fact that the Warriors face either Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Clippers, OKC Thunder, or Denver Nuggets, their chances of winning the series are very low. Moreover, it is still not clear if they will be able to qualify for the playoffs this season.

The Warriors are 12th in the league in offensive ratings and 20th in the league in defensive ratings. Given their mediocre and poor performance on the court, it is hard not to see the Warriors exiting in the first round.

#3 Chicago Bulls

Among the many reasons that the Chicago Bulls would be blown out of the first round of the NBA playoffs would be the absence of their star players. Both Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball are out this season altogether. Somehow if the Bulls made it to the postseason, they would not have enough to compete in the series.

Coach Billy Donovan has a lot of playoff experience; however, playing with the best players is just another story. The Bulls are currently ranked ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 25-28 record. They are ranked 21st in offensive ratings and 16th in defensive ratings. At this point, the Bulls do not have anything that would give them a clear advantage against their opponents.

#4 Miami Heat

There is a high chance that Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat culture might not be able to save the team this season in the playoffs. They haven’t been able to make big moves this season and clearly do not have enough on the roster to win a playoff this season.

The Heat are ranked ninth in the NBA in defensive rankings and 23rd in offensive ratings. There is a clear imbalance in their impact on both sides of the floor. Their bench is ranked 20th in the offensive ratings and 17th in the defensive ratings. Miami is currently ranked eighth in the East with a 28-25 record.

However, given how they have surprised in the past and their recent run, the Heat's story this season shouldn’t be considered over that early.

#5 New Orleans Pelicans

One of the biggest things going against the New Orleans Pelicans is their inconsistency. They are strong enough to crush their opponent on any given night. Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson can take on the most difficult offensive task on any given night. However, they are so inconsistent that they can be crushed the next night.

The Pelicans are ranked sixth in the West with a 31-22 record. They are also one of the most balanced teams in the league, in terms of their production on both ends of the floor. They are ranked eighth in the league in defensive ratings and 13th in offensive ratings.

However, they lack physical aggression, and it has been noticed that, anytime they are faced with a physical game, their back goes against the wall. Moreover, the lack of playoff experience can become a big factor. The Pelicans will need Williamson in the postseason; however, it is unclear if his body can endure that level of continued playoff torture.

