5 teams still eyeing superstar deal at NBA trade deadline to elevate 2023-24 championship hopes

With the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8, teams are on the clock to make desired moves to elevate their chances for the title this season. So far, the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks and Miami Heat have already pushed some trade buttons.

However, the other big teams like LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are yet to make a move while superstar-level players are still available in the market. The Lakers have been linked to Jerami Grant and Dejounte Murray, while the Knicks have been linked to Donovan Mitchell and DeMar DeRozan.

There are several All-Star-level players still available in the league and perhaps wanting to be traded, and teams are eyeing to make a trade for them ahead of the trade deadline.

Here are five teams that are still looking for a superstar player trade to increase their chances at the 2023-24 title.

5 teams still eyeing superstar deal at NBA trade deadline

#1, LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have always been the hotspot of the trade news in the NBA, be it offseason or midseason. Considering what they expected and what they are witnessing now from their roster, they should want to make some moves ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

The Lakers have shown interest in acquiring superstar Zach LaVine; however, considering what they had to give up, the news died in a few days. Currently, several high-value players like Dejounte Murray, Jerami Grant and Bojan Bogdanovic are linked to the Lakers.

The Lakers already have two superstars. Somehow, if they acquire any of these stars without giving up much, their championship hopes will skyrocket.

#2, Dallas Mavericks

Last season, the Dallas Mavericks struggled with the chemistry between Luka Doncic and their recently acquired star Kyrie Irving. However, this season, it seems like Jason Kidd might have figured out a way to make their chemistry work.

They are sitting eighth in the Western Conference and are perhaps just one star away from being a serious title contender. The Mavs need a star forward, and they have been largely linked to Jerami Grant.

#3, New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been in the trade talks for some time. In late December, they pulled off a big trade. The Knicks traded RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick for OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa.

However, if the reports are to be believed, the Knicks are trying hard to pair Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle with another star to make a Big Three. They have been eyeing one of the stars from DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray and Donovan Mitchell.

#4, OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder’s fate has remarkably changed this season since Chet Holmgren joined them after missing last season due to injury. They are sitting atop the Western Conference; however, it appears like they are already eyeing a championship in 2024.

The Thunder have been reportedly eyeing stars like Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz and Bojan Bogdanovic from the broken Detroit Pistons.

#5 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat recently acquired Terry Rozier in a trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets. Now, they are expected to pursue Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale.

However, the Heat haven't taken their eyes off of any possible megadeal. There have been reports of the Heat being interested in Donovan Mitchell. They have also been linked to Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan.

Miami is 20th in the offensive rating and 10th in the defensive rating.

