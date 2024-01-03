The OKC Thunder are among the best teams in the NBA this season, with a current record of 23-9. The Thunder have the second-best record in a stacked Western Conference and fourth-best in the entire league. They also have plenty of assets that they can use to trade for a superstar.

Oklahoma City has not been to the playoffs since the 2019-20 season when Chris Paul was still with the team. They were in the play-in tournament last season, winning the first game against the New Orleans Pelicans before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the matchup for the eighth seed.

Some analysts are urging Sam Presti and the Thunder front office to use their enormous draft haul to lure a superstar to the team. However, that might not be the best idea, considering how the team has been playing this season.

5 reasons why OKC Thunder don't need to trade for a superstar

The OKC Thunder are loaded with draft picks for the rest of the decade, which they can use to acquire a superstar. The Thunder have 15 first-round and 22 second-round picks on paper. However, they only have nine first-round picks since the rest are protected and will be conveyed into second-round selections.

On that note, let's look at five reasons why the Thunder don't need to trade for a superstar at the deadline.

#1 - A big trade could disrupt the chemistry

The OKC Thunder, as mentioned already, are among the best teams in the NBA. The young core grew up together, and now, they are winning together. Making a big trade when it's unnecessary could affect the team's chemistry.

With the Thunder almost guaranteed a playoff spot, they would need all the chemistry they need to at least pass the first and second rounds. Sam Presti is one of the best executives in the world, so he knows a thing or two about making trades.

#2 - Let the kids figure it out in the playoffs

This young core of the OKC Thunder has not played in the playoffs, and it might be best to let them experience it together. It could lead to either a championship or at least the second round. The experience they gain will help them contend for years to come.

If the Thunder trade for a superstar, they will never find out if their current core is capable of winning a title. Letting the kids figure things out in the postseason removes all what-ifs that will come from acquiring a superstar when they are on a roll.

#3 - A real superstar could be more of a nuisance

Unless Kevin Durant becomes available, the OKC Thunder should stay put and let the kids tough it out and possibly reach the NBA Finals. There are no real superstars available who are "game changers" for the Thunder.

Lauri Markkanen has never been to the playoffs, while Zach LaVine has only one postseason appearance. Dejounte Murray and Pascal Siakam have the experience, but they might not want to be in Oklahoma City for the long term. Draymond Green would be a nice addition, but he'll also be a headache.

#4 - Josh Giddey might not have takers

If the OKC Thunder will make a trade, their most prized asset who can they easily part ways with is Josh Giddey. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are likely untouchable in trade discussions.

Giddey would have been the perfect asset for many teams until his recent controversy surfaced. While he's not been charged with anything, being in an alleged relationship with a minor is a PR nightmare for any team to be involved in.

#5 - If a trade is necessary, don't go big, but go for a big

If ever the OKC Thunder makes a trade before the deadline, it should be to improve their rebounding. It's one of the glaring weaknesses for the Thunder this season since Chet Holmgren is usually outside the paint, and Jalen Williams is an undersized forward.

Some of the big men they could acquire and not disrupt their chemistry include Clint Capela, Daniel Gafford, Nikola Vucevic, Wendell Carter Jr., P.J. Washington, Isaiah Stewart, Richaun Holmes, Kevon Looney and Kelly Olynyk.

