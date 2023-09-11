5 things you didn't know about Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder was named 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP after leading Germany to the championship on Sunday against Serbia. Schroder became the second German player to win the award after Dirk Nowitzki who took home the honors in 2002.

It was also Germany's first-ever FIBA World Cup title and just their second international championship. Schroder was instrumental in the team's undefeated campaign in the tournament. He closed out the final with a clutch shot and in the free throw line.

Schroder will play for the Toronto Raptors next season after signing a two-year, $26 million contract this summer. He will likely be the team's starting point guard following the departure of Fred VanVleet who joined the Houston Rockets in free agency.

5 facts you didn't know about 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder was born in Braunschweig, Germany to a German father and a Gambian mother on September 15, 1993. Schroder grew up with two brothers and two sisters. He's married to Ellen Ziolo since 2019 and they have three children together, Dennis Jr., Imalia and Awa.

On the other hand, Schroder's NBA career began in 2013 as a member of the Atlanta Hawks. He also played for the OKC Thunder, LA Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. The Toronto Raptors will be his sixth team in 11 seasons.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the things you might know about the reigning FIBA World Cup MVP.

#5 Wearing No. 17

Dennis Schroder has been wearing No. 17 in the NBA and the national team for his entire career. Schroder began using the number when he was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2013. The reason for wearing the number is because of his distinction as the 17th overall pick.

Schroder also wore the jersey number when he played for the OKC Thunder, LA Lakers and Houston Rockets. He was unable to wear No. 17 with the Boston Celtics because it was already retired in honor of John Havlicek. He became the first player in Celtics history to wear No. 71.

#4 German team owner

Despite allegedly fumbling the bag during his first stint with the LA Lakers, Dennis Schroder has a career earnings of around $77 million. He will reach $100 million once his contract with the Toronto Raptors is over. One of his investments is his former team, Basketball Löwen Braunschweig.

Schroder is the sole owner of the basketball team playing in the Bundesliga in Germany. He bought a stake in the team in 2018 and took over as majority owner a year later. He became the owner of the team after buying the remaining shares, unveiling a new logo and club colors.

#3 Blonde patch

In addition to basketball, Dennis Schroder has been known for his different hairstyles since entering the NBA in 2013. Schroder's most famous hairstyle was his blonde patch that he mostly had during his time with the Atlanta Hawks and OKC Thunder.

The alleged reason for Schroder sporting a blonde patch was his mother, Fatou. She worked as a hairstylist and wanted his son to have full blonde hair. However, Schroder didn't want to have blonde hair so he settled for a blonde patch to please his mother.

#2 Skateboarding in the Summer

Before focusing on basketball, Dennis Schroder and his brother loved skateboarding when they were growing up. Schroder knew a bunch of tricks and was making progress when his brother broke his arm. Their mother was unhappy so she wanted his kids to focus on a different sport.

It paid off for Schroder as he became a professional basketball player and made it to the NBA. He continues to ride on skateboards during the offseason and he doesn't risk injuries by doing the tricks he knows he can land.

#1 Practicing Islam

Dennis Schroder is one of the few Muslim players in the league along with the likes of Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown. Schroder practices fasting during the month of Ramadan towards the end of the regular season and into the first few weeks of the playoffs.

It should be noted that Schroder's entire family also practices Islam, including his wife Ellen Ziolo. However, it was tough for Schroder growing up as a black Muslim in Germany. He made it work with help and support from his family.

