The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and there is already speculation about the players who will be moved by Feb. 8. It would come as a major surprise if Pascal Siakam, Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray stayed with their teams past early February.

Players like Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Kuzma could also be on the move, while the NBA trade deadline usually features some unexpected moves as well. Here's a look at five underdogs ahead of Feb. 8.

5 underdogs to watch out for at NBA trade deadline ft. DeMar DeRozan & more

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5, Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole

The Washington Wizards brought Jordan Poole in during the summer to lead the way in the post-Bradley Beal era. However, Poole has played way below the standards he had with the Golden State Warriors, so moving on from him wouldn't be out of the question. At the moment, there are no reports about Poole attracting trade interest from teams.

#4, Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic has been part of the worst team in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons have won only four of their first 40 games, so shaking up their roster for another rebuild is a likely option.

Trading for the Croatian forward is considered a safe bet for a contending team, while Bogdanovic would be inclined to fight for his first NBA championship. He is under contract with Detroit until the summer of 2025 and is set to earn $19 million next year.

#3, Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell

The superstar of the Cleveland Cavaliers hasn't been involved in any trade discussions so far, but things can change in the coming weeks. The reason is that if he doesn't agree to a new deal with the Cavs this summer or early next season, he can hit free agency in 2025. So, Cleveland could pursue a trade to get back significant assets.

Mitchell and the Cavs have been on a roll with five wins in a row.

#2, DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan, who is on an expiring contract, has engaged in extension talks with the Chicago Bulls, but without any agreement yet. The Bulls have shown a desire to keep him on a new deal and move on from Zach LaVine.

But if they don't send LaVine elsewhere, they will likely try to trade DeRozan. Still, the most likely scenario is that LaVine will be the one who will be let go.

#1, Trae Young

Trae Young

Like the Chicago Bulls, the Atlanta Hawks are expected to part ways with a star player. That star is expected to be Dejounte Murray, who has already become available for trade by the franchise.

Trading Trae Young and shaking up their roster is also a scenario. However, that appears to be a ways away at the moment, as Young is considered a franchise player. However, the Hawks' struggles could lead to drastic moves by the franchise in the NBA trade deadline.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!