The Houston Rockets are undoubtedly one of the league's heavy hitters today. The franchise's brilliant front office has made many right decisions in this regard. However, for every right decision a franchise makes, there are also ones that don't pan out as well. That is no different with the Houston Rockets as well, a team that has made a few mistakes in the NBA Draft.

On that note, let us take a look at the five worst decisions made by the Houston Rockets on NBA draft nights since the turn of the century.

5 worst NBA draft decisions by the Houston Rockets in the 21st century

For this list, we have considered the prospects the Houston Rockets chose to pick and the future stars or even superstars the franchise missed out on in the process. We will also look at how some players who were drafted in but did not live up to expectations So, without further ado, let's get started.

#5 Joel Pryzibilla

Joel Przybilla

The Houston Rockets could not have done too much worse in the NBA Draft in 2000 when they selected Joel Przybilla in 9th-overall.

Much was expected of the player, but he went on to average a poor 3.9 points and 6.2 rebounds during his career, with barely any part of it coming with the franchise that actually drafted him.

Couple that with the fact that the Houston Rockets could have had the likes of Hido Turkoglu and Michael Redd in his place, Przybilla has to go down as the one of the team's worst draft-day decisions in the 21st century.

#4 Royce White

Royce White (left)

The Houston Rockets, who needed a forward, had the 16th-overall-pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, but the franchise decided to pick Royce White.

The player turned out to be such a huge bust that he played only three games in his professional career and is still yet to record stats in any stat category.

To make matters worse for the franchise, the Houston Rockets could have drafted Jae Crowder, Draymond Green and even Khris Middleton. All three proved to be incredibly successful forwards who contributed to NBA championship contenders.